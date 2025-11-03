-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BBCMS 2025-5C38

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 12 classes of BBCMS 2025-5C38, an $834.2 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 41 commercial mortgage loans secured by 76 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 37 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (29.6% of pool balance), San Jose (6.6%), and Long Island (5.2%). The pool has exposure to all major property types, with five types representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance: office (23.9%), lodging (23.2%), mixed-use (17.7%), retail (13.4%), and multifamily (12.5%). The loans have in-trust principal balances ranging from $2.6 million to $76.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, City Square White Plains (9.1%), a Class-A, 621,070 sf, mixed-use multifamily/office complex located in White Plains, New York, approximately 27 miles northeast of Midtown Manhattan. The five largest loans, which also include ESA Portfolio (7.2%), Hyatt Place Portfolio (7.2%), Netflix HQ (6.6%) and Red Rock Portfolio (5.9%), represent 35.9% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 59.2%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 9.7% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 36.7% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 95.3% and an all-in KLTV of 96.6%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Lindsey Kephart, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3369
lindsey.kephart@kbra.com

Allison Werry, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2321
allison.werry@kbra.com

Michael Brown, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2307
michael.b.brown@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

