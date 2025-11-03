Melange Capital Closes Oversubscribed Debut Energy Secondaries Fund

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Melange Capital Partners (“Melange”) today announced the final close of Melange Secondaries Partners, LP, with total limited partner commitments of $430 million, surpassing the fund’s original target. Founded in 2023 by Eric Chang and Brandon Wilson, Melange focuses on providing flexible liquidity solutions across the traditional energy sector.

“We are grateful for the trust and conviction our investors have placed in us,” said Eric Chang, Co-Founder and Partner of Melange Capital Partners.

The fund targets opportunities across upstream, midstream, services and power infrastructure assets, with a focus on acquiring interests in existing funds and portfolios.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Melange Capital Partners in connection with the formation and closing of Melange Secondaries Partners, LP.

About Melange Capital Partners

Melange Capital Partners is a leading private markets investment firm specializing in secondary and structured solutions across the traditional energy and energy infrastructure sectors. Melange leverages deep industry relationships, technical expertise, and a disciplined approach to sourcing and underwriting complex transactions. Melange is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information on Melange, please contact info@melangecap.com or visit www.melangecap.com.