Wagmo Partners with bswift to Bring Pet Healthcare Benefits to Millions of Employees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wagmo, the pet healthcare benefit trusted by leading employers, today announced a new partnership with bswift LLC, a leading innovator in employee benefits technology and administration serving more than 16 million lives nationwide. Beginning November 3, 2025, employers using bswift can choose to offer Wagmo pet healthcare benefits, including Wagmo wellness, insurance, and VETalk—a 24/7 televet service—with exclusive discounted pricing.

Through this collaboration, bswift customers will be able to offer employees affordable access to Wagmo’s pet wellness plans, which reimburse everyday pet care like annual exams, vaccines, grooming, and more, along with 24/7 televet support and discounts on services like pet sitting and medication. Built directly into the bswift platform, Wagmo makes it easy for employers to add meaningful, modern pet benefits into their total rewards packages. bswift clients will also receive a discount off retail rates, ensuring affordable access for their employees.

Pet benefits are quickly becoming essential for employers. According to the American Pet Products Association, nearly 70 percent of U.S. households own a pet, and U.S. Census data shows that more families today include a pet than children under 18. In the workplace, a 2024 Wagmo survey found that 75 percent of employees miss time each year for pet care and 65 percent say pet benefits are important when considering a job offer. For employers, the payoff is clear: 94 percent of Wagmo members say they would be disappointed if the benefit went away, and 87 percent report it makes them more loyal to their company. By partnering with bswift, Wagmo is making it easier for employers to deliver benefits that employees value and use every day.

“By embedding Wagmo pet healthcare benefits directly into the bswift platform, we can support even more pet parent employees across the country,” said Christie Horvath, CEO of Wagmo. “Everyday pet care is an important part of family life, and we’re proud to help employers strengthen retention and engagement with benefits that truly matter to their people, delivered seamlessly through their bswift experience.”

“bswift is excited to partner with Wagmo,” said Sharon Morrissey, Senior Vice President of Channel and Integration Partnerships at bswift. “Together, we will make it even easier for employees to access meaningful benefits that support the health and happiness of their pets.”

Wagmo’s integration with bswift ensures a seamless experience for employers and employees alike. For employers, it’s a simple way to differentiate their benefits packages with a solution employees love and use often. For employees, it’s a chance to save money and stress while keeping their pets healthy through everyday care.

For more information about Wagmo’s comprehensive pet healthcare benefits, visit: wagmo.io/business.

About Wagmo

Wagmo is a New York City-based pet healthcare benefit provider trusted by leading employers. With a goal to unlock every pet parent’s potential to provide extraordinary care, Wagmo is committed to improving the lives of pets and their owners. Wagmo was founded in 2017 and is the only female-founded and operated pet healthcare company in the market.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.