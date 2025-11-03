Marqeta Powers Expansion of Klarna Debit Card Across Europe

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the modern card issuing platform, today announced it is working with Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, to expand the Klarna Card into 15 new European markets. This launch extends Marqeta’s long-term partnership with Klarna and leverages Visa’s Flexible Credential (VFC) technology, enabling customers to choose between paying now or later, all through a single debit card experience.

Through one integration with Marqeta’s platform, Klarna is able to accelerate time-to-market and scale efficiently across multiple countries. The Klarna Card is currently rolling out in the UK, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Poland, and is already available in Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the U.S.

“At Klarna, we believe everyday spending should be simple, flexible, and fair,” said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. “Together with Marqeta and Visa, we’re redefining how people pay across Europe, combining the simplicity of debit with the power of pay-later options in one seamless experience. The Klarna Card gives consumers a smarter, more transparent way to manage their money, on their terms.”

This new expansion follows the successful U.S. launch of the Klarna Card in June 2025, and builds upon Marqeta and Klarna’s long-term partnership. In July 2024, Marqeta became the first issuer processor in the U.S. certified for Visa Flexible Credential.

"We're proud to enable Klarna's European expansion with the deployment of Visa Flexible Credential in Europe," said Rahul Shah, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Marqeta. "This rollout across 15 new markets demonstrates the power of Marqeta’s platform to advance innovation at scale, and we’re eager to continue growing our partnerships with Klarna and Visa to meet evolving expectations for what’s possible in payments."

Marqeta's platform empowers industry leaders like Klarna to create fully customized card programs using the latest innovative payment solutions, achieving significant scale without sacrificing control.

About Marqeta

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience—and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta’s platform has been proven at scale, processing nearly $300 billion in annual payments volume in 2024. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 111 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 790,000 retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

