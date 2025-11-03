Xnurta Announces Criteo Integration To Simplify Omnichannel Ad Management

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xnurta, the award-winning agentic AI-powered advertising platform, today announced its Criteo Retail Media API integration, enabling advertisers to seamlessly create, manage, and optimize campaigns across Criteo’s 225 retail networks all in one place.

As retail media has grown, the number of networks has ballooned and fragmented. There are now over 275 retail media networks competing for advertiser dollars according to Mimbi. 55% of respondents to a recent eMarketer survey cited the lack of standardization across platforms as being the biggest challenge they faced related to retail media.

“Criteo works with over 225 retailers globally,” said Kashif Zafar, CEO of Xnurta. “This unlocks massive amounts of audience data and ad inventory for Xnurta’s users. With Xnurta’s award-winning agentic AI which has grown and excelled in the Amazon and Walmart context, we’re now expanding our platform to cover a much larger portion of the retail media map. Xnurta simplifies campaign management across marketplaces by providing a unified platform to learn from data, execute optimizations, and monitor performance at scale.”

“For years, Xnurta has driven innovation across Amazon and Walmart Advertising, and this new release takes that vision even further,” said Sha Atakhanov, Vice President of Marketing & Ecommerce at Boiron. “By integrating Criteo into their platform, they’re empowering eCommerce brands to unify and optimize marketplace campaigns within a single, powerful solution. I’m excited to see how Xnurta continues expanding innovative solutions across global retail media networks.”

Through the Criteo integration, advertisers users can now create and manage campaigns, access deeper performance insights, and automate optimizations directly within Xnurta’s unified platform, enabling advanced reporting, bulk management, and intelligent rule-based automation across retailers.

This includes:

Comprehensive reporting across campaign, line item, product, keyword, negative keyword, placement, and search term levels, delivering a single, unified view of performance.

across campaign, line item, product, keyword, negative keyword, placement, and search term levels, delivering a single, unified view of performance. Enhanced bulk management to streamline large-scale operations, from budget and attribution edits to line item adjustments and product-level controls for inventory management.

to streamline large-scale operations, from budget and attribution edits to line item adjustments and product-level controls for inventory management. Rule-Based Automation (RBA) that powers intelligent bid and budget dayparting, along with dynamic bid adjustments based on real-time performance signals.

With this massive expansion, Xnurta further solidifies its role as the central hub for retail media intelligence, connecting Amazon, Walmart, and now Criteo within one AI-powered platform that unifies data, automation, and optimization for today’s leading retail media networks.

The integration is currently in Closed Beta, with general access coming later this year.

For more information about Xnurta’s retail media integrations, visit xnurta.com.

About Xnurta

Xnurta is the leading agentic AI-powered ad management platform for brands, sellers and agencies. Its AI Copilot powers over 2M bidding decisions per day on Amazon and Walmart, while its AMC Hub empowers brands to better understand their data with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, no-code pre-built models, and custom audience creation. Xnurta is the only Amazon Advertising technology partner platform to win the Amazon Technology Innovation Award two years in a row. Thousands of brands and agencies trust Xnurta to power their eCommerce advertising including Lenovo, Govee, Orolay, Greenworks, Jackery, Anker, and more.

For more information, visit: http://www.xnurta.com/criteo.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales—powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences. With thousands of clients and partnerships spanning global retail to digital commerce, Criteo delivers the technology, tools, and insights businesses need to drive performance and growth. For more information, please visit criteo.com.