USA Bobsled/Skeleton Taps Snowflake Intelligence to Redefine Speed and Precision on Ice

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced a partnership as the Official Data Cloud Provider for the USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS) team. This partnership will link a world-class data and AI platform with an elite team dedicated to building upon its legacy of Olympic medals. With Snowflake, USABS gains a crucial competitive advantage as the team heads toward the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“Grit, resilience, and excellence are the hallmarks of our athletes, and we see those same values in Snowflake’s DNA,” said Curt Tomasevicz, U.S. Olympic gold medalist (Bobsled) and Director of Sport Performance for USABS. “We are thrilled to join forces with Snowflake because they understand that the path to excellence is paved with data intelligence. By unifying our data and making it easy for everyone to harness its insights through AI with Snowflake Intelligence, we can equip our trainers, coaches, and athletes with the crucial insights that allow us to unlock a measurable advantage on the ice.”

Turning Data Intelligence Into On-Track Performance

USABS will leverage the leading data and AI capabilities of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to drive its performance strategy to support athletes, optimize sled technology and enhance strategic decision-making on the track. In addition, USABS will be able to harness real-time data and AI for sophisticated data analytics aimed at improving every aspect of sled performance and athlete technique.

With Snowflake Intelligence (currently public preview, general availability coming soon), an enterprise intelligence agent that provides every user with the ability to answer complex questions in natural language, USABS will be able to:

Optimize Push Combinations: Analyze the synchronized performance of two- and four-person crews to determine more efficient pairings and load techniques.

Analyze the synchronized performance of two- and four-person crews to determine more efficient pairings and load techniques. Deconstruct the Start: Isolate and correct performance inefficiencies—such as the problematic "bump" during the jump-in phase—by correlating small velocity disturbances with precise X,Y,Z acceleration data.

Isolate and correct performance inefficiencies—such as the problematic "bump" during the jump-in phase—by correlating small velocity disturbances with precise X,Y,Z acceleration data. Drive Medal-Winning Insights: Provide coaches with fast, actionable data analysis to make micro-adjustments to athlete training and technique that can shave critical hundredths of a second off run times.

“At Snowflake, we understand that speed and precision are critical, whether you're deriving insights from petabytes of data or navigating an icy track at 90 miles per hour,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Snowflake Intelligence is the Ice Meister for an organization's data. Just as no pilot can win on a flawed track, no team can gain a competitive edge without a flawless data foundation. We’re proud to partner with USABS to help them optimize every element of their preparation and strategy with our cutting-edge technology.”

Earlier this year, Snowflake announced a three-year partnership as the Official Data Collaboration Provider for Team USA and the LA28 Games to deliver the most data-driven Games of all time. This partnership with USABS builds on Snowflake’s commitment to bringing best-in-class innovation to Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

About USA Bobsled & Skeleton

USA Bobsled & Skeleton (USABS) is the national governing body for bobsled and skeleton in the United States, responsible for training, developing, and supporting athletes from development to elite levels of competition. For more information, visit USABS.com, or follow the team’s journey on Instagram: @USABS, Facebook: @USABobsledSkeleton, and TikTok: @usabobsledskeleton.