Proofpoint Named Official Cybersecurity Partner of TGL Presented by SoFi

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proofpoint, Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions, today announced that it has joined TGL presented by SoFi as the Official Cybersecurity Partner. This new collaboration marks a strategic step for Proofpoint as it broadens its brand presence into the athletic and entertainment space, connecting with diverse audiences while reinforcing its mission to protect organizations from advanced cyber threats.

This new collaboration marks a strategic step for Proofpoint as it broadens its brand presence into the athletic and entertainment space, connecting with diverse audiences while reinforcing its mission to protect organizations from advanced cyber threats. Share

Created by TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi is a groundbreaking team golf league that brings together six squads of top PGA TOUR players—including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy—for fast-paced, two-hour primetime competitions. Hosted at the state-of-the-art SoFi Center, a custom-built, tech-infused venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, TGL blends advanced technology, team strategy, and immersive fan engagement. Each match is broadcast live on the networks of ESPN and the ESPN App, giving viewers every shot in real time and unprecedented access to the players, who are mic’d up throughout the competition.

TGL’s second season returns this winter with its opening match airing Sunday, December 28, on ABC—the league’s broadcast network debut. As part of a multi-year commitment, Proofpoint joins as the sponsor of TGL’s Hammer, a scoring modifier that became a fan favorite in the inaugural season and a signature element of TGL’s innovative approach to modern golf.

“We’re excited to join TGL presented by SoFi as its Official Cybersecurity Partner,” said Ryan Kalember, Chief Strategy Officer at Proofpoint. “Like TGL, Proofpoint is driven by innovation, precision, and teamwork. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to using cutting-edge technology to elevate performance—whether on the green or in the fight against today’s most sophisticated cyber threats.”

“TGL presented by SoFi continues to build momentum heading into Season 2, attracting innovative partners who share our vision for blending sport and technology,” said Jason Langwell, Chief Revenue Officer, TMRW Sports. “Cybersecurity leader Proofpoint is the latest example, entering golf for the first time to engage with our tech-savvy fans and signature elements of our competition, like the Hammer.”

TGL’s venue, SoFi Center, is an unprecedented, tech-infused arena for golf and creates an intimate and unique “greenside” fan experience with 1,500 seats wrapping around TGL’s field of play, which at nearly 100 yards long and 50 yards wide is the size of a football field.

To keep up with the latest on our partnership, visit www.proofpoint.com/us/tglgolf or follow TGL and Proofpoint on social media:

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint on LinkedIn

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About TGL presented by SoFi:

Created by TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL's first season concluded in March 2025 with the awarding of the inaugural SoFi Cup to the league’s champion, Atlanta Drive GC, and was recognized with several awards, including the Sloan MIT Sports Analytics Conferences’ Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and being nominated for SBJ’s Sports Business Awards Breakthrough of the Year. In addition to Atlanta Drive, TGL’s teams include Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club, as well as Motor City Golf Club debuting in Season 3, 2027. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, schedule and technology, visit TGLGolf.com.