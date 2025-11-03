MKB Company and Western Green Combine to Create an Industry Leading Stormwater and Erosion Control Platform

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) erosion control products platform MKB Company (the “Company” or “MKB”) announced today a strategic combination with Western Green, a recognized innovator in engineered erosion and sediment control solutions. The partnership creates one of the most comprehensive platforms in the industry supported by a broader product portfolio, expanded geographic reach and deeper technical expertise to serve customers across North America.

This combination is a powerful step toward realizing MKB's vision of being the most trusted partner in stormwater and erosion control. Share

“This combination is a powerful step toward realizing our vision of being the most trusted partner in stormwater and erosion control,” said Rick Costello, CEO of MKB Company. “By uniting Western Green’s depth in erosion solutions with MKB’s innovation in pollutant removal and green infrastructure, we now bring truly differentiated scale and expertise to our customers. It’s about delivering on our promise: One call. One shipment. One less thing to worry about.”

With the transaction, customers gain access to a broad selection of stormwater and erosion control solutions—delivered nationwide with speed, service and expertise. The combined company offers leading product brands such as Filtrexx SiltSoxx, BlackHawk, Siltron, ErosionTech, GreenLoxx, Western Excelsior, North American Green, East Coast Erosion, Talon Fabrics and Falcon Anchors.

“Contractors, engineers and municipalities need reliable products, but they also need people they can trust,” added Rob Misso, President of MKB Company. “By joining with Western Green, we bring more flexibility, faster service and a broader portfolio—backed by real people, real answers and a personal touch. This partnership strengthens our ability to support customers where and when they need us most.”

The combination also positions the new platform for long-term growth and investment. “Western Green has always been about innovation and performance in erosion control,” said Zach Snyder, CEO of Western Green. “Joining forces with MKB amplifies that mission to lead in erosion & sediment control solutions. Now, customers can access a full range of best-in-class products—from erosion control to stormwater and pollutant removal—all while benefiting from our combined technical expertise and expanded resources to solve their erosion and stormwater control needs.”

MKB will continue to invest in research and development, sustainability initiatives and expanded distribution to ensure customers have the most innovative solutions, delivered with speed and reliability. This transaction marks the second acquisition since MKB partnered with ACP in November 2024. The ACP deal team of Matt Beesley, Chris Jones, Ross Fuller, Andrew Foster and Ryan Schmidt worked alongside management on the transaction.

About MKB Company

MKB Company is a leading provider of products and services in the environmental control market. The Company’s products are used in perimeter control, sediment management, erosion control and pollution control markets. As a growing industry partner committed to excellence in customer satisfaction, MKB manufactures innovative products and solutions that allow contractors and distributors to serve customers looking for better environmental outcomes. For more information, visit mkbcompany.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to help create shared success. ACP manages $1.8 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.