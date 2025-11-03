Adams Outdoor Advertising Expands Triad, North Carolina Presence with Acquisition of Toby Outdoor Assets

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adams Outdoor Advertising is proud to announce the acquisition of additional assets from Toby Outdoor, further strengthening the company’s position in the Triad, North Carolina market. This tuck-in acquisition adds nine new billboard faces, including one premium digital location in Wilkesboro and two digital locations in Galax, Virginia, expanding Adams’ regional footprint and enhancing its ability to deliver high-impact advertising solutions.

Adams Outdoor Advertising strengthens its Triad market presence with the acquisition of Toby Outdoor assets, adding premium digital billboard in Wilkesboro, NC, and Galax, VA, while doubling its regional digital network. Share

With this acquisition, Adams Outdoor now operates 34 digital faces across the Triad market — doubling its digital footprint in just one year. The acquisition follows the company’s recent expansion through the Sign Shoppe and Scotty Outdoor acquisitions earlier this month, which extended Adams’ coverage from western North Carolina and the Charlotte area all the way to the North Carolina coastline.

“This acquisition represents more than just growth — it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to invest in the markets we serve and to elevate the power of outdoor advertising,” said Kevin Jones, CEO of Adams Outdoor Advertising. “The Carolinas are on fire — with more and more people moving here every day. Businesses need smart, scalable ways to reach new residents and consumers. We have the out-of-home solutions to help brands speak directly to these growing communities, and we’re excited to lead that charge.”

The newly acquired assets will integrate seamlessly into Adams Outdoor’s operations, providing advertisers with expanded reach, flexible digital capabilities, and premium visibility across key North Carolina markets.

Chris Hannum, ESQ, of Culp, Elliott and Carpenter, PLLC, Charlotte, NC represented the Seller.

About Adams Outdoor Advertising

Adams Outdoor Advertising is the nation’s fourth-largest out-of-home advertising company and is privately held. A leader in the industry, Adams delivers high-impact, creative advertising campaigns across key U.S. markets. With a focus on innovation and strategic growth, the company connects brands with audiences through a premium portfolio of static and digital billboards.