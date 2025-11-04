Tap. Earn Rewards. Repeat. The New T-Mobile Visa Credit Card is Here

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, in a video announcement, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Capital One (NYSE: COF) introduced T-Mobile Visa®, the only credit card that gives customers even more value from the Un-carrier. T-Mobile Visa turns every purchase into T-Mobile Rewards that cardholders can use toward new phones, accessories and even their T-Mobile bill.

“The T-Mobile Visa makes the incredible experiences at T-Mobile even better — unlocking extra travel and entertainment perks and turning everyday spending into rewards that help cardholders save on their monthly T-Mobile bill,” said André Almeida, President of Growth and Emerging Businesses, T-Mobile. “Our customers are increasingly looking for rewards and more value and T-Mobile Visa is our way of giving our customers both. We’re talking more rewards, more perks and more value from America’s Best Mobile Network to give customers the VIP treatment they deserve.”

Every Purchase Unlocks Rewards

Americans are looking for ways to stretch their budgets, and with T-Mobile Visa, customers can turn everyday purchases like groceries and dining out, into savings and rewards:

2% in T-Mobile Rewards on every purchase, every day. Whether it's utility bills, groceries or even your monthly T-Mobile plan, you get 2% in rewards that can be used on your T-Mobile bill, new devices or accessories.

Whether it's utility bills, groceries or even your monthly T-Mobile plan, you get 2% in rewards that can be used on your T-Mobile bill, new devices or accessories. 5% in rewards on phones, devices and accessories at T-Mobile. From the latest phones to must-have devices and accessories, customers score 5% in rewards.

From the latest phones to must-have devices and accessories, customers score 5% in rewards. $5 AutoPay discount on your T-Mobile bill. Members with eligible plans can get a $5 monthly AutoPay discount on up to eight lines — no other credit card can give you that at T-Mobile.

Members with eligible plans can get a $5 monthly AutoPay discount on up to eight lines — no other credit card can give you that at T-Mobile. No hidden fees, just rewards. No annual fee. No foreign transaction fees. And no other hidden fees.

More VIP Perks Just for Choosing T-Mobile

Being a T-Mobile customer already means more with Magenta Status — it’s like being part of an exclusive club where membership unlocks industry-leading value and plans with exclusive streaming benefits, T-Satellite connectivity, free in-flight Wi-Fi, international data in more than 215 countries and destinations, and hotel and rental car perks.

And the Un-carrier is leveling up that exclusive membership with T-Mobile Visa. It doesn’t just come with benefits — it stacks them higher than your streaming queue. Cardholders can unlock extra perks with T-Mobile Visa, including:

Up to 50% off select hotels and up to 45% off select Pay Now rental cars booked through T-Mobile Travel.

Extra savings from Shell Fuel Rewards — For a limited time, T-Mobile Visa cardholders can save a whopping 25 cents off per gallon up to 20 gallons on Tuesdays through December 23.

And remember, all of this comes on top of earning 2% in T-Mobile Rewards on every purchase, making T-Mobile Visa the ultimate way to maximize Magenta perks. This is just the beginning, too. In the T-Life app, T-Mobile Visa holders will continue to see exclusive offers roll out through T-Mobile Tuesdays, starting Tuesday, Nov. 11, with a movie ticket on Us through Atom to see Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Perks this good almost feel like magic.

Seamless Control from Wireless to Your Wallet

T-Mobile Visa is just the latest way the Un-carrier is simplifying the customer experience, collaborating with Capital One to offer a credit card that makes earning and using T-Mobile Rewards effortless. T-Mobile Visa benefits are built right into the T-Life app where you can easily track spending, view rewards balances, and apply credits directly to your T-Mobile bill, all as simple as opening the app.

T-Mobile Visa builds on the Un-carrier’s history of disrupting industries beyond wireless. With offerings like T-Mobile Money and innovative device financing programs, T-Mobile has already proven that financial services can be simple and transparent — a mission shared by Capital One. Now, by partnering with Capital One for T-Mobile Visa, the Un-carrier is once again rewriting the rules with simple, customer-first benefits that deliver real everyday value.

“Our focus at Capital One is bringing straightforward, easy-to-use products to customers while relentlessly delivering great value,” said Ralph Haro, Senior Vice President, Head of Card Partnerships, Capital One. “Through this partnership with T-Mobile, we brought together Capital One’s deep investments in technology and credit card innovation, with T-Mobile’s leadership in wireless, to build a custom credit card program that introduces completely new perks and value for T-Mobile customers.”

On top of T-Mobile Rewards and perks, T-Mobile Visa cardholders also get peace of mind thanks to cutting-edge protections and features powered by Capital One. T-Mobile Visa comes with built-in Virtual Card Number technology, contactless chips, seamless integration into digital wallets, fraud protection, and the ability to lock and unlock cards in the award-winning Capital One Mobile App.

Starting today, T-Mobile customers can apply for T-Mobile Visa at t-mobile.com/card and customers will be able to apply at all T-Mobile retail locations starting Nov. 10. Once approved, eligible customers will instantly receive a digital card that can become their go-to for their daily purchases including their T-Mobile bill.

Best Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

T-Mobile Visa cardholders earn 2% back in T-Mobile Rewards on all other net purchases (purchases minus any credits or returns) using their T-Mobile Visa anywhere else Visa is accepted. T-Mobile Visa cardholders earn 5% back in T-Mobile Rewards on net Qualifying Purchases (purchases minus any credits or returns) made online at T-Mobile.com and in the T-Life app, and at T-Mobile stores and Authorized Retailers (https://www.t-mobile.com/stores/locator). Qualifying Purchases include phones, devices, and accessories. Cash advances and balance transfers are not considered purchases and will not earn T-Mobile Rewards. Qualifying Purchases exclude payments for device equipment installment plan (EIP), wireless service, and prepaid wireless service, T-Mobile for Business, and other services. You may not accrue enhanced earning on purchases made using 3rd party digital wallets. Requires enrollment in Wireless AutoPay using your T-Mobile Visa on an eligible post-paid wireless plan. Discount will appear on wireless statement starting the next billing cycle after enrollment. Customers who are currently receiving the AutoPay discount via other qualifying methods will not receive additional discounts for re-enrolling using the card. For more information on AutoPay discount eligibility, please visit t-mobile.com/cards/visa-credit-rewards/faqs. Purchase APR: 18.99% or 28.99%, variable APR based on your creditworthiness. Cash Advance APR: 28.99% variable. Variable APRs as of 11/1/2025. Cash Advance Fee: greater of 5% of advance amount or $5. Balance Transfer Fee: greater of 3% of the amount transferred or $3. Penalty Fees Late Payment: up to $40. The T-Mobile Visa credit card and services are offered by Capital One, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association.

T-Mobile TRAVEL Accommodations: Receive up to 50% off available accommodation bookings in the U.S. including AK, HI, Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands and bookings for international travel. Up to 40% T-Mobile Discount is applied to the price of the room before taxes and any fees. An additional up to 10% discount will be applied after the booking is confirmed with a T-Mobile Visa® card.

T-Mobile TRAVEL Cars: Receive up to 45% discount on car rentals with the pre-paid (“Pay Now") vehicles. Pay Now savings up to 30% are applied automatically to the price if you select a Pay Now rental option. Up to 10% T-Mobile Exclusive discount automatically applied to select Pay Now vehicle rentals. Receive an additional 5% discount on select vehicles after the booking is confirmed with a T-Mobile Visa card.

Shell: Only at participating Shell stations. Limited time. Qualifying plan required. See T-Life app for details.

Movie ticket perk: Available in T-Life between 11/11/25, 5 am ET until 11/16/25, 11:59 pm ET. Qualifying plan & T-Mobile Visa card required. Not available in PR or USVI.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $468.8 billion in deposits and $661.9 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2025. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches and Cafés located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COF” and is included in the S&P 100 index.