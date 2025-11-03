Niron Magnetics and City of Sartell Advance Next Phase of Rare-Earth-Free Permanent Magnet Manufacturing Project

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niron Magnetics, the company manufacturing high-performance Iron Nitride permanent magnets made without rare earths, announced an expanded partnership with the City of Sartell to build the company’s first full-scale production facility. This collaboration builds on prior agreements, including the purchase of 79 acres of land in Sartell’s Mill District, and marks a major step in Niron Magnetics’ expansion and the community’s economic development.

The Sartell site was selected from over 75 potential locations for its supportive business environment, strong workforce, and strategic location. The first phase of the project will feature a 190,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and will bring 175 full-time jobs to the area, with additional phases planned as the company scales.

“Partnering with the City of Sartell has been essential in bringing this vision to life,” said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics. “Sartell offers the community, infrastructure, and talent necessary to support a high-tech manufacturing operation of this scale. Together, we’re working towards investing in the local economy and creating opportunities that will benefit residents for years to come.”

Nikki Sweeter, Director of Engagement and Experiences for the City of Sartell, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Niron Magnetics to our community. This project is giving the former Verso Paper Mill land new meaning while positioning Sartell as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. The partnership reflects what can be achieved when businesses and communities collaborate for long-term impact.”

Through this partnership, Niron Magnetics and the City of Sartell will collaborate on workforce development, educational initiatives, and local community engagement. By building a skilled talent pipeline and promoting economic growth, the partnership aims to create a lasting impact for residents while supporting Niron Magnetics’ goal of scaling domestic permanent magnet production and strengthening supply chain resilience.

The Sartell facility also represents a major milestone for Niron Magnetics as it prepares to scale operations and meet rising global demand for rare-earth-free permanent magnets. Supported by the Minnesota Forward Fund, the project shows the state’s investment in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and local job creation.

About Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics is scaling the world’s first advanced manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets powered by its breakthrough material formulation. The company’s proprietary magnet technology based on Iron Nitride enables magnets that are inherently high magnetization, free of rare earths and other critical materials, and will drive innovation in various industries. For more information about Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/.