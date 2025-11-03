State Street Investment Management Makes Strategic Investment in Coller Capital

BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Investment Management and Coller Capital (Coller) announced today that State Street Investment Management has made a strategic minority investment in Coller, one of the world’s largest dedicated private market secondaries managers. The firms have also agreed to collaborate across a variety of client segments to drive innovation and broaden each firm’s reach.

State Street Investment Management and its clients will benefit from access to Coller’s extensive capabilities in private equity and private credit secondaries. State Street Investment Management currently manages more than $5 trillion in assets for clients in more than 60 countries around the world. This relationship advances State Street Investment Management’s strategy to expand into private markets by partnering with leading alternative asset managers.

Coller brings a 35-year history of leadership and innovation in private market secondaries and currently manages more than $46 billion of secondaries assets across its institutional closed-end funds and its perpetual funds open to professional and qualified individual investors. The investment and strategic relationship will support Coller’s long-term growth strategy, expanding access to secondaries to a broader range of investors and markets.

“Across the industry, institutional investors and the individual clients they serve need diversification and differentiated investment options, and secondaries and private markets represent an important and growing opportunity,” said Yie-Hsin Hung, chief executive officer of State Street Investment Management. “This investment and strategic relationship – bringing to our clients the leading secondaries capabilities that Coller has pioneered – exemplifies our broader commitment to clients to provide innovative solutions and better outcomes.”

“We are delighted to welcome State Street Investment Management as a strategic partner and shareholder as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Jeremy Coller, chief investment officer and managing partner of Coller Capital. “State Street Investment Management is trusted by investors of all kinds around the world. We’re excited to be working together to broaden access to the secondaries market, helping those investors unlock its potential for portfolio diversification and long-term returns.”

Investors increasingly view secondaries as a strategic component of asset allocation, offering unique risk-return and liquidity characteristics. In 2024, more than $160 billion was transacted in secondaries, representing a CAGR of 16% over the last decade, and that volume is predicted to expand to nearly $500 billion by 2030.

Today’s announcement reflects State Street Investment Management’s ongoing commitment to creating innovative solutions and better outcomes for its clients and the world's investors, consistent with its investor campaign, “Getting There Starts Here”.

This is a strategic minority investment by State Street Investment Management that will not change the investment process or day-to-day management of Coller Capital. The proceeds from the transaction will be reinvested into the Coller business.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisors to State Street. Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Coller.

1 Source: Coller Capital, based on market consensus as of August 2025, derived from reports from Greenhill, Campbell Lutyens, Evercore, Jefferies, Lazard.

About State Street Investment Management

At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).

*This figure is presented as of September 30, 2025 and includes ETF AUM of $1,848.02 billion USD of which approximately $144.95 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

About Coller Capital

Coller Capital is a global leader in the secondary market for private assets, renowned for being a pioneer and innovator in the asset class. Founded in 1990, Coller provides investment and liquidity solutions to private market investors worldwide, and currently manages $46 billion** in private equity, private credit, and other private market vehicles. With headquarters in London and offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, our multinational team offers a global reach.

Coller has exclusively focused on secondary investing since inception and today boasts one of the largest dedicated investment teams in the asset class.

Coller’s Private Wealth Secondaries Solutions (PWSS) business offers perpetual funds to eligible private wealth investors globally.

For more information, visit www.collercapital.com.

**As of June 30, 2025

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about State Street Corporation’s (“we,” “our” and “us”) goals and expectations regarding State Street Investment Management’s (“State Street IM”) strategic minority investment in Coller Capital and collaboration with Coller Capital to unlock unique opportunities in the growing and accelerating private secondaries market, as well as regarding our strategy, growth and sales prospects, the market outlook and business environment. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward-looking terminology as “will,” “growing,” “strategy,” “expect,” “create,” “innovate,” “forward,” “aim,” “poised,” “plan,” “priority,” “intend,” “outcome,” “future,” “target,” “objective,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “may,” and “goal,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements. Important factors that may affect future results and outcomes include, but are not limited to: State Street IM’s initiatives, and the strategic partnership’s collaboration, including across a variety of client segments to drive innovation and broaden their respective reach, may impose costs on us, involve dependencies on third parties and may expose us to increased risks; strategic partnerships and minority investments, divestitures, and the integration, retention and development of the benefits of these transactions, pose risks for our business; and we are subject to intense competition, which could negatively affect our profitability. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements are set forth in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent SEC filings. We encourage investors to read these filings, particularly the sections on risk factors, for additional information with respect to any forward-looking statements and prior to making any investment decision. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release should not be relied on as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this News Release is first issued, and we do not undertake efforts to revise those forward-looking statements to reflect events after that time.

