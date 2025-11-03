Optimum, a Wall Works Holdings Company, Acquires C.I.D. Construction, Expanding Market-Leading Presence in New England

LITCHFIELD, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wall Works Holdings (“Wall Works”), a portfolio company of AVALT and VantEdge Partners, announced today the acquisition of C.I.D. Construction, Inc. (“C.I.D.”), a family-owned specialty contractor based in Candia, New Hampshire. Founded in 2009, C.I.D. provides commercial framing, drywall, and insulation services across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont.

The acquisition marks Wall Works’ continued investment in Optimum Building Systems, LLC (“Optimum”), its regional hub for New England, and augments Optimum’s leading position across the market.

“Adding C.I.D. to the Wall Works platform meaningfully enhances our scale and service capabilities in New England,” said Darren Gould, CEO of Wall Works. “C.I.D.’s deep relationships, strong reputation, and operational excellence complement Optimum’s culture and market presence, and together they will deliver even greater value to our contractor partners throughout the region.”

“We’re excited to join the Wall Works family,” said Mario Boutin, founder of C.I.D. Construction. “With Wall Works’ and Optimum’s support, we can continue growing while maintaining the craftsmanship, integrity, and customer focus that have driven our success for more than two decades.”

About Wall Works Holdings

Wall Works is a national platform that partners with and builds best-in-class wall and ceiling contractors serving general contractors and homebuilders across the United States. Its partner companies provide drywall, insulation, framing, acoustical ceiling, and exterior cladding services, operating independently while benefiting from the shared resources, growth capital, and operational expertise of the Wall Works platform.

About Optimum Building Systems, LLC

Optimum Building Systems is a market-leading provider of drywall, acoustic ceiling tile, waterproofing, and exterior cladding services to commercial, healthcare, and education end markets across New England. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Litchfield, New Hampshire, Optimum has built a decades-long reputation for quality craftsmanship and reliable project execution for leading general contractors in the region.

About C.I.D. Construction, Inc.

C.I.D. Construction, Inc. is a New Hampshire—based company led by second- and third-generation Canadian drywallers who bring decades of accumulated expertise to their work. Rooted in a strong family tradition, the team combines technical skill, craftsmanship, and efficiency to deliver consistently high standards of workmanship. Their depth of experience allows them to approach each project with precision and speed, ensuring quality results that reflect both their heritage in the trade and their commitment to professional excellence.