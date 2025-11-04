Dispatch Bio Announces Clinical Supply and Collaboration Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb in Solid Tumors

PHILADELPHIA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dispatch Bio, a biotech company engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform, today announced a clinical supply and collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (“BMS”) to support the development of Dispatch’s DISP-10 program. Under the agreement, BMS will provide idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel), a BCMA-directed CAR T therapy, for use in Dispatch’s first U.S. Phase 1 trial, expected to initiate in 2026.

DISP-10 is a novel, investigational product with two components, designed to overcome the challenges of treating solid tumors. The first component, DV-10, is a tumor-specific virus engineered to deliver a modified form of the B-cell maturation antigen (dBCMA), along with IL-18 and CXCL-9, to “paint” a synthetic antigen onto tumor cells, reengineer the tumor microenvironment to support T cell function and enhance T cell migration into the tumor. The second component is ide-cel, BMS’s BCMA-directed autologous CAR T-cell therapy. In the planned study, patients with solid tumors of epithelial origin (which account for 90% of all solid tumors), will first receive DV-10, followed by ide-cel. Dispatch will lead and execute the study.

“Partnering with Bristol Myers Squibb – a global cell therapy leader and an early investor in Dispatch – speaks to the potential of our Flare platform and scientific approach,” said Naveen Bazaj, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, at Dispatch. “This agreement represents the first time a company has secured a clinical supply for an autologous CAR T-cell therapy and positions us to accelerate development of our DISP-10 program, which we plan to enter the clinic in 2026.”

Dispatch Bio will present new preclinical data supporting DISP-10 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place November 5-9, 2025. The data show that DV-10 effectively delivers a modified BCMA target and immune-activating factors (IL-18 and CXCL9) to solid tumor cells, enabling potent CAR T cell activation and tumor clearance in vitro and in vivo, while sparing normal tissue.

