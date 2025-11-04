Dispatch Bio Announces Clinical Supply and Collaboration Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb in Solid Tumors
Dispatch Bio Announces Clinical Supply and Collaboration Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb in Solid Tumors
Bristol Myers Squibb to provide idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel) for Dispatch’s planned U.S. Phase 1 study, expected to initiate in 2026
Collaboration to accelerate DISP-10 in development for patients with solid tumors of epithelial origin, covering 90% of all solid tumor cancers
First-of-its-kind clinical supply agreement for an autologous CAR T-cell therapy
PHILADELPHIA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dispatch Bio, a biotech company engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform, today announced a clinical supply and collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (“BMS”) to support the development of Dispatch’s DISP-10 program. Under the agreement, BMS will provide idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel), a BCMA-directed CAR T therapy, for use in Dispatch’s first U.S. Phase 1 trial, expected to initiate in 2026.
DISP-10 is a novel, investigational product with two components, designed to overcome the challenges of treating solid tumors. The first component, DV-10, is a tumor-specific virus engineered to deliver a modified form of the B-cell maturation antigen (dBCMA), along with IL-18 and CXCL-9, to “paint” a synthetic antigen onto tumor cells, reengineer the tumor microenvironment to support T cell function and enhance T cell migration into the tumor. The second component is ide-cel, BMS’s BCMA-directed autologous CAR T-cell therapy. In the planned study, patients with solid tumors of epithelial origin (which account for 90% of all solid tumors), will first receive DV-10, followed by ide-cel. Dispatch will lead and execute the study.
“Partnering with Bristol Myers Squibb – a global cell therapy leader and an early investor in Dispatch – speaks to the potential of our Flare platform and scientific approach,” said Naveen Bazaj, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, at Dispatch. “This agreement represents the first time a company has secured a clinical supply for an autologous CAR T-cell therapy and positions us to accelerate development of our DISP-10 program, which we plan to enter the clinic in 2026.”
Dispatch Bio will present new preclinical data supporting DISP-10 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place November 5-9, 2025. The data show that DV-10 effectively delivers a modified BCMA target and immune-activating factors (IL-18 and CXCL9) to solid tumor cells, enabling potent CAR T cell activation and tumor clearance in vitro and in vivo, while sparing normal tissue.
Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel) by Bristol Myers Squibb
Please see full Prescribing Information for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel), including Boxed WARNINGS and Medication Guide.
About Dispatch Bio
Established in 2022, Dispatch Bio was founded with a bold purpose: to help create a world where all cancer patients can be cured. To achieve this, the company is engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors, leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform. This novel approach combines the strengths of immunotherapy with a tumor-specific virus, both engineered to clear tumor cells with precision and power. Dispatch has operations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, with access to world-class researchers. To learn more, visit www.dispatchbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Contacts
Investor Contact
Naveen Bazaj
naveen@dispatchbio.com
Media Contact
Josie Butler, 1AB
Josie@1abmedia.com