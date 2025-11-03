Acxiom and ReachTV Partner to Launch Industry-First Data-Powered Travel Media Network

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom, the connected data and technology foundation for the world’s leading brands, announced today a partnership with ReachTV, the award-winning streaming television network of live sports and lifestyle for more than 50 million travelers each month. Together, the companies will leverage data, technology, and premium content to deliver omnichannel advertising solutions tailored to travelers across the United States.

ReachTV operates a nationwide network of airport-based screens, and with Acxiom’s data matching and enrichment, advertisers can engage highly relevant audiences with greater precision and efficiency throughout their travel experience.

This partnership brings together Acxiom’s Retail and Commerce Media Networks (RCMN) team and ReachTV’s unrivaled airport media footprint to create a universal travel Retail Media Network (RMN). Acxiom will power and manage RMN operations for ReachTV, applying advanced Identity & Onboarding and Data Clean Room solutions to maximize campaign effectiveness. The network builds on ReachTV’s Travel Sync 365, which integrates mobile data, location intelligence, and behavioral insights to deliver a holistic view of travelers — powered by Acxiom’s data foundation.

Through this partnership, brands can plan and activate omnichannel ad campaigns that reach more than 50 million monthly travelers at 90 U.S. airports. By combining robust data and premium environments, Acxiom and ReachTV offer advertisers a new lens into the $15 trillion in annual U.S. consumer spending, which represents 70% of the nation’s GDP.

“Together, Acxiom and ReachTV are transforming how brands engage with travelers everywhere,” said Elizabeth Donovan, SVP, Head of Retail and Commerce Media Networks at Acxiom. “Our innovative approach equips advertisers with the data to deliver messages that resonate with consumers in the moments that matter most, driving both brand engagement and measurable results.”

Unlike fragmented legacy solutions, the new network offers real-time audience activation, unified traveler profiles, and transparent cross-channel measurement. For marketers, this means actionable targeting, precise attribution, and proven impact, all within an infrastructure built for scale and speed.

“This collaboration connects data, media, and commerce in a single environment, proving what’s possible when trusted partners innovate together,” said Lynnwood Bibbens, the CEO/founder of ReachTV. “For travelers, the result is relevant, timely content that enhances their journey. For brands, it unlocks a smarter, more connected way to reach high-value audiences.”

With data representing 2.6 billion reachable people globally, Acxiom brings the scale and precision behind the world's leading brands, and RCMN continues to grow faster than any other advertising category. Together, Acxiom and ReachTV are creating measurable opportunities for brands to engage travelers at scale–setting a new standard for how data-driven media networks deliver results.

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world’s leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and technology foundation of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com.

About ReachTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 750 venues, serving 2,400 airport gates, and 500,000 hotel rooms across North America. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of live sports, and premium original content. ReachTV’s current content partners include the NFL, the NBA & WNBA, TikTok, LIV Golf, ACC Football, ACC Men’s & Women Basketball, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Business Traveler, Billboard, Nexstar Media’s CW Network, Stage Access, Drone Racing League, the Harlem Globetrotters, Brinx.TV, and more.