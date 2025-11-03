PsiQuantum and Lockheed Martin Form Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Quantum Computing for Aerospace and Defense

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PsiQuantum and Lockheed Martin have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate the development of quantum computing applications in aerospace and defense. Building on years of strategic collaboration, this joint effort marks a significant step forward in the critical work to address how quantum computing can be deployed against complex challenges in national security and a range of aerospace technologies.

Through this agreement, PsiQuantum and Lockheed Martin will explore projects to develop quantum algorithms in support of real-world aerospace and defense applications for the U.S. government and allies. This includes supporting PsiQuantum’s development and deployment of the world’s first utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers, as well as leveraging PsiQuantum’s software suite, Construct—a secure, end-to-end platform for designing, analyzing, and optimizing algorithms for fault-tolerant quantum computing—as a key tool for collaboration.

“This strategic collaboration brings together PsiQuantum’s expertise in quantum applications and deployment with Lockheed Martin’s capabilities, expertise, and global leadership in aerospace and defense—and it takes our two companies’ years-long relationship to the next level,” said Mark Brunner, Executive Vice President for PsiQuantum’s U.S. Public Sector team. “Real, useful quantum computing will begin transforming the aerospace industry in a few short years, and now is the time for companies to prepare to seize the fullest potential of this technology.”

“As Lockheed Martin advances our 21st Century Security® vision, we are laser-focused on identifying fieldable quantum technologies that strengthen the mission-focused capabilities we provide to our customers,” said Valerie Browning, Lockheed Martin Vice President of Research and Technology. “This new strategic collaboration with PsiQuantum promises to deepen our effort and further strengthen Lockheed Martin’s capabilities.”

Utility-scale quantum computing stands to unlock important new advantages for aerospace companies. Quantum chemistry simulation and partial differential equations (PDEs) are fundamental to modeling a wide range of chemical and physical systems across critical aerospace and defense applications, including fluid dynamics, stress-strain behavior, propulsion, heat transfer, and quantum mechanical interactions.

Today’s most advanced supercomputers struggle to accurately model many of these complex phenomena due to the immense computational power they require. Once fully realized, fault-tolerant quantum computing will improve the accuracy of these simulations and ultimately enhance the performance of aircraft and other aerospace and defense systems, while providing effective and efficient solutions. This announcement follows PsiQuantum’s September 10 announcement that the company has raised over $1 billion in funding for its Series E round to build the world’s first commercially useful, fault-tolerant quantum computers.

Developing and optimizing fault-tolerant algorithms now for error-corrected quantum hardware is critical in realizing the full promise of quantum technology. PsiQuantum’s collaboration with Lockheed Martin underscores the important—and urgent—opportunities facing companies as utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing becomes a near-term reality.

