Starbucks and Boyu Announce Joint Venture for the Next Chapter of Growth in China

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starbucks Coffee Company (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced it has entered an agreement to form a joint venture with Boyu Capital, a leading alternative investment firm, to operate Starbucks retail in China. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Starbucks ongoing transformation and underscores its commitment to accelerating long-term growth in China, one of the company’s most important and fastest-growing markets globally.

Under the agreement, Boyu and Starbucks will operate a joint venture with Boyu holding a up to 60% interest in Starbucks retail operations in China. Starbucks will retain a 40% interest in the joint venture and will continue to own and license the Starbucks brand and intellectual property to the new entity. Boyu will acquire its interest based on a cash-free, debt-free enterprise value of approximately $4 billion.

Starbucks expects the total value of its China retail business to exceed $13 billion, composed of three sources: proceeds from the sale of a controlling interest in the joint venture to Boyu, the value of Starbucks retained interest in the joint venture, and the net present value of ongoing licensing economics payable to Starbucks over the next decade or longer.

The partnership between Starbucks and Boyu marks a new chapter in Starbucks over 26-year journey in China, combining Starbucks globally recognized brand, coffee expertise, and partner (employee)-centered culture with Boyu’s depth of understanding of Chinese consumers. Together, under this new joint venture, the two companies will elevate the Starbucks customer experience, accelerating innovation in beverages and digital platforms, expanding into new cities and regions, and deepening connections with customers through meaningful local relevance.

The business will continue to be headquartered in Shanghai and will own and operate the 8,000 Starbucks coffeehouses across the market today with a shared vision to grow to as many as 20,000 locations over time.

“Boyu’s deep local knowledge and expertise will help accelerate our growth in China, especially as we expand into smaller cities and new regions. We’ve found a partner who shares our commitment to a great partner experience and world-class customer service. Together we will write the next chapter of Starbucks storied history in China,” said Brian Niccol, chairman and chief executive officer, Starbucks Coffee Company.

"Starbucks has built an iconic brand and a deep connection with Chinese consumers over the past 26 years. This partnership reflects our shared belief in the enduring strength of that brand and the opportunity to bring even greater innovation and local relevance to customers across China. Together, we aim to combine Starbucks global coffee leadership with Boyu’s deep market insights and expertise to accelerate growth and create exceptional experiences for millions of customers," said Alex Wong, Partner, Boyu Capital.

“Building on our positive business momentum, our partnership with Boyu will enable Starbucks China to fully unlock the vast market opportunity. Together, we will deliver exceptional coffee experiences to more Chinese consumers than ever before, create greater career opportunities for our green apron partners, and drive the future of China's specialty coffee industry. This collaboration is a powerful commitment to our next chapter of growth,” said Molly Liu, executive vice president and chief executive officer, Starbucks China.

For more than 26 years, Starbucks has grown together with China and its neighborhoods. The Starbucks Boyu partnership represents the next step in that journey, one guided by a shared belief that growth and purpose go hand in hand.

We expect to finalize the joint venture in Q2 FY2026, after completing required regulatory approvals.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 40,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at about.starbucks.com or starbucks.com.

About Boyu Capital

Founded in 2011, Boyu Capital is a leading alternative investment firm with Chinese roots and a global mandate. With over 200 portfolio companies and offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore, Boyu’s uniquely integrated and synergistic platform spans private equity, public equity, infrastructure and venture investing. By providing catalytic capital and strategic support to exceptional leaders and visionary entrepreneurs, Boyu drives long-term value creation from its close partnerships with the most innovative and impactful businesses in consumer, technology, healthcare and sustainable energy globally.

