Hipcamp Announces New Partnership With Sun Outdoors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hipcamp, the world’s #1 app for finding and booking campsites, today announced a strategic partnership with Sun Outdoors, one of North America’s largest owners and operators of RV resorts and campgrounds.

The collaboration brings 100 Sun Outdoors parks, including more than 20 Jellystone Parks™, to the Hipcamp app, giving campers access to more upscale, amenity-rich camping experiences across the U.S.—from RV sites and vacation rentals to glamping accommodations and family-friendly resorts with extensive recreation options.

Over the past decade, the number of active campers in the U.S. has surged by 68%—an additional 21.6 million households—with more people seeking comfortable, well-equipped camping experiences. This summer, Hipcamp saw a 20% increase in searches for campsites with amenities and a 60% year-over-year increase in searches for wifi-equipped sites, along with more interest in full-hookup and family-oriented destinations.

“This partnership makes it even easier for campers to get outside while enjoying some of the perks of modern life—whether that’s a lakeside RV site with a water park or a family-friendly campground with all the comforts of home,” said Alyssa Ravasio, Founder and CEO of Hipcamp. “It’s another big step toward making Hipcamp the first and only app campers need.”

We’re pleased to expand our reach by introducing our resorts to Hipcamp’s community of outdoor enthusiasts,” said Ed Pogasic, Vice President of Revenue Management at Sun Outdoors. “This collaboration broadens access to outdoor experiences, allowing guests to enjoy time outside in ways that best match their interests and comfort level.”

Earlier this year in May, Hipcamp doubled its U.S. inventory to more than 500,000 campsites, giving Hipcamp the largest catalog of campgrounds, RV parks, and unique camping experiences available, all accessible through a single app. With this expansion, Hipcamp became the first and only app to unify all the campsites—from national parks to blueberry farms—everywhere you want to camp. Last year, Hipcamp also acquired BookOutdoors, an online travel booking platform for campgrounds, RV parks, cabins and glamping resorts.

About Hipcamp

Hipcamp is the #1 app to find and book campsites, from national parks to blueberry farms. Hipcamp unifies the world’s camping options across peaceful private spots, iconic public lands, and well-equipped campgrounds to create one app that has everywhere you want to camp. Hipcamp has grown into a community of more than 8 million campers who use the app to explore all of their options in one place—tent sites, RV spots, or glamping—and find the perfect site to match their camping style. Each year, Hipcamp helps millions of campers sleep happily under the stars, boosting local economies and biodiversity along the way. Investors include Benchmark, Andreessen Horowitz, and Bond Capital.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a part of Sun Communities Inc., a publicly traded company which, as of June 30, 2025, owns, operates, and has an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed MH, RV, and UK properties comprising approximately 174,450 developed sites in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.