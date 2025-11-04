Bentley Systems and EARTHBRAIN Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Smart Construction

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, and EARTHBRAIN Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Komatsu Ltd., NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate digital construction.

This collaboration builds on the existing partnership established in 2019 between Komatsu and Cesium, the 3D geospatial visualization leader acquired by Bentley in 2024. Cesium’s platform integrates and visualizes geospatial information within EARTHBRAIN’s Smart Construction product suite.

Through the new partnership, Smart Construction will incorporate Bentley Systems’ open, AI-powered digital twin technology and applications to enable seamless, interconnected workflows that span the construction lifecycle, from design through pre-construction, earthworks, and beyond. By linking the entire construction process, the partnership will create a new digital experience to enhance safety, productivity, and sustainability at construction sites. These new capabilities in Smart Construction will be initially available in Japan with the opportunity to expand globally.

EARTHBRAIN Inc. President Akinori Onodera, commented, “This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in accelerating the digital transformation of the construction industry from Japan to the world. By integrating global technologies and expertise, and co-creating value across regions and countries, we aim to contribute to the realization of safer and more sustainable social infrastructure."

James Lee, chief operating officer, Bentley Systems, added, “Our partnership with EARTHBRAIN represents a significant step forward in realizing Bentley’s vision for open, integrated infrastructure solutions. By combining EARTHBRAIN’s leadership in Smart Construction with our infrastructure engineering capabilities, we’re enabling a new era of intelligent construction—one that’s more connected, efficient, and sustainable.”

About EARTHBRAIN

EARTHBRAIN is a joint venture established in 2021 by Komatsu Ltd., NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. The company's mission is to support digital transformation in the construction industry with the goal of improving safety, productivity, and environmental performance. The company’s Smart Construction solutions and services are already deployed at over 35,000 job sites across Japan, and the company plans to develop and expand new features and services for overseas markets in the future.

About Bentley Systems

Around the world, infrastructure professionals rely on software from Bentley Systems to help them design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure for transportation, water, energy, cities, and more. Founded in 1984 by engineers for engineers, Bentley is the partner of choice for engineering firms and owner-operators worldwide, with software that spans engineering disciplines, industry sectors, and all phases of the infrastructure lifecycle. Through our digital twin solutions, we help infrastructure professionals unlock the value of their data to transform project delivery and asset performance.

© 2025 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, and Cesium are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

# # #