EY Selects CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to Power Global Cybersecurity Managed Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that EY US has selected CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM as the foundational platform powering its global cybersecurity managed services. With Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and EY US managed services experience, enterprises worldwide can accelerate the move beyond legacy security information and event management (SIEM) and modernize security operations at scale.

Adversaries are moving at the speed of AI, scaling attacks faster than defenders can respond. Legacy SIEM, built for a different era, is too slow, noisy, and costly to stop today’s threats. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers real-time speed, efficiency, and outcomes legacy platforms can’t match – and will be further strengthened by CrowdStrike’s acquisition of Onum, a real-time data pipeline platform.

By standardizing its global managed services on Falcon Next-Gen SIEM for security and non-security data, EY will equip clients with AI-powered protection that moves faster and sees more, enabling organizations to replace outdated SIEM with a modern platform that delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

“The agentic era is accelerating everything, and legacy SIEMs simply can’t cope with threat landscape realities as well as enterprise data proliferation,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “By making Falcon Next-Gen SIEM the foundation of EY US global managed services, we’re helping clients modernize faster and achieve outcomes legacy tools could never deliver.”

Key improvements for clients include:

Accelerated Migration: EY US professionals will help enterprises move from legacy SIEM to Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, achieving substantial efficiencies and up to 150% faster search.

EY US professionals will help enterprises move from legacy SIEM to Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, achieving substantial efficiencies and up to 150% faster search. AI-Powered, Adversary-Driven Protection: Falcon Next-Gen SIEM unifies CrowdStrike first- and third-party platform data with real-time threat intelligence and AI-powered automation, delivering enterprise-wide visibility and supercharging detection and response.

Falcon Next-Gen SIEM unifies CrowdStrike first- and third-party platform data with real-time threat intelligence and AI-powered automation, delivering enterprise-wide visibility and supercharging detection and response. Next-Generation Operating Model : EY Managed Services helps clients turn data into a competitive edge by reducing operational burden, increasing cost certainty, accelerating AI adoption, and building smarter operating models that lower risk and unlock strategic value.

: EY Managed Services helps clients turn data into a competitive edge by reducing operational burden, increasing cost certainty, accelerating AI adoption, and building smarter operating models that lower risk and unlock strategic value. Global Security Operations Center (SOC): The experience of EY US in SOC helps clients strengthen cyber and operational resilience by reducing attack surface exposure, securing digital identity, and managing cybersecurity risks with 24/7 advanced defense across 160 countries.

The experience of EY US in SOC helps clients strengthen cyber and operational resilience by reducing attack surface exposure, securing digital identity, and managing cybersecurity risks with 24/7 advanced defense across 160 countries. Unified Visibility and Scale: CrowdStrike consolidates data into a single platform, delivering complete visibility and massive scale without the cost and complexity of legacy solutions.

“Our clients need security that’s faster, simpler and more effective,” said Tapan Shah, EY Global and Americas Cybersecurity Managed Services Leader. “With EY US as the first mover in building our cyber managed services on Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, we see this as more than a technology upgrade – it’s a strategic move to embrace AI security operations. EY US teams bring deep sector and AI experience, delivering high-impact cybersecurity outcomes that improve operations and efficiency across the enterprise.”

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.