Tractor Supply Celebrated National Hometown Heroes Day Today Nationwide

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Across the country today, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) — the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer — turned hometown gratitude into a nationwide celebration. On National Hometown Heroes Day, more than 2,300 stores hosted events honoring military service members, veterans and local first responders, each contributing $500 to a local fire, police or veteran organization — totaling more than $1 million in giving in just one day. From coast to coast, communities came together for a one-of-a-kind celebration of those who serve, with each store choosing partners that reflect the unique needs of their hometowns.

Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply:

“All of us at Tractor Supply are deeply grateful to the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others. National Hometown Heroes Day is designed to bring communities together across the country in celebration of their service and sacrifice.”

The celebrations at more than 2,300 stores today offered customers the chance to meet their local Heroes and take part in the following activities:

Touch-a-Truck events with local fire, police and rescue departments

“Thank a Hero” letter-writing opportunities

A digital “Honor Wall” to recognize Hometown Heroes

Americana craft activities for children

Giveaways

Doorbuster discounts on a wide variety of products

10% discounts for verified Hometown Heroes

Since launching the Hometown Heroes initiative in 2024, Tractor Supply and its Foundation have contributed more than $3 million to organizations that support the brave men and women who serve our communities. To learn more about Hometown Heroes Days, visit tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes.

To inquire about local activities taking place at specific store locations, email: corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com

