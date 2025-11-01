-

Tractor Supply Celebrated National Hometown Heroes Day Today Nationwide

  • $500 local donations in more than 2,300 communities — over $1 million of giving in one day supporting fire, police and veteran organizations across America
  • Nationwide celebrations included Touch-a-Truck events, thank you note stations, a digital “Honor Wall” and giveaways — bringing communities together to salute their Heroes
original Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply, signs the honor wall at the Hometown Hero celebration at the Woodbridge, Virginia, Tractor Supply Store. Today, every Tractor Supply Store nationwide held a celebration in honor of National Hometown Heroes Day, and the company donated more than $1 million to military, veteran and first responder organizations.

Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply, signs the honor wall at the Hometown Hero celebration at the Woodbridge, Virginia, Tractor Supply Store. Today, every Tractor Supply Store nationwide held a celebration in honor of National Hometown Heroes Day, and the company donated more than $1 million to military, veteran and first responder organizations.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Across the country today, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) — the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer — turned hometown gratitude into a nationwide celebration. On National Hometown Heroes Day, more than 2,300 stores hosted events honoring military service members, veterans and local first responders, each contributing $500 to a local fire, police or veteran organization — totaling more than $1 million in giving in just one day. From coast to coast, communities came together for a one-of-a-kind celebration of those who serve, with each store choosing partners that reflect the unique needs of their hometowns.

Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply:
“All of us at Tractor Supply are deeply grateful to the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others. National Hometown Heroes Day is designed to bring communities together across the country in celebration of their service and sacrifice.”

The celebrations at more than 2,300 stores today offered customers the chance to meet their local Heroes and take part in the following activities:

  • Touch-a-Truck events with local fire, police and rescue departments
  • “Thank a Hero” letter-writing opportunities
  • A digital “Honor Wall” to recognize Hometown Heroes
  • Americana craft activities for children
  • Giveaways
  • Doorbuster discounts on a wide variety of products
  • 10% discounts for verified Hometown Heroes

Since launching the Hometown Heroes initiative in 2024, Tractor Supply and its Foundation have contributed more than $3 million to organizations that support the brave men and women who serve our communities. To learn more about Hometown Heroes Days, visit tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes.

To inquire about local activities taking place at specific store locations, email: corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 296 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of September 27, 2025, the Company operated 2,364 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 206 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.

Contacts

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Chris Mainz (615) 647-1991
corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com

Industry:

Tractor Supply Company

NASDAQ:TSCO
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Chris Mainz (615) 647-1991
corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com

More News From Tractor Supply Company

Honoring Those Who Serve: Tractor Supply Celebrates the Heroes Who Serve Our Communities With Hometown Heroes Days

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today kicks off its second annual Hometown Heroes Days event, featuring two weeks of promotions, in-store activities and more to honor our nation’s military service members, veterans and first responders. To mark the occasion, the Company has announced six new honorees in its Hometown Heroes Spotlight Series. Tractor Supply began the series in 2024 to recognize Te...

Tractor Supply Declares National Hometown Heroes Day to Salute Military Service Members, Veterans and First Responders

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today that it has officially declared November 1, 2025 as National Hometown Heroes Day, a day to recognize and celebrate our nation’s military service members, veterans and first responders. The special day occurs the first Saturday of November during the retailer’s annual Hometown Heroes Days event, a two-week period spanning from National First Respond...

Petsense by Tractor Supply Continues 20Th Anniversary Celebration With Nationwide Fall Adoptathon

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is continuing its 20th anniversary celebration with its annual Fall Adoptathon. On Saturday, October 18, stores nationwide will host local animal shelters and rescues to connect thousands of dogs, cats and other small pets with a loving forever home. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time at all Petsense by Tractor Supply store locations. Petsense ho...
Back to Newsroom