AV and OpenJAUS Announce Collaboration for Autonomous Uncrewed System (UxS) Interoperability

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global defense technology leader delivering software-enabled disruptive autonomous systems, today announced a collaboration with OpenJAUS, LLC., a leader in middleware software solutions for unmanned and robotic systems, to integrate the JAUS standard into AV_Halo™ Command, a first-of-its-kind cross-architecture software solution for controlling uncrewed systems (UxS).

The collaboration integrates AV_Halo Command’s modular software and suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) with the OpenJAUS software development kit (SDK), creating a unified, open-standards framework for rapid UxS and control system integration. The integration extends AV_Halo compatibility to seamlessly incorporate JAUS-compliant assets, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate their platforms faster and more easily.

“The modern battlespace is defined by speed, complexity, and connectivity—and winning it demands seamless interoperability, not proprietary silos,” said Scott Bowman, Chief Technology Officer at AV. “Our collaboration with OpenJAUS reinforces AV’s leadership in open-architecture design and our commitment to the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA). By breaking down barriers between platforms and accelerating multi-capability integrations, we’re ensuring the warfighter stays ahead in an increasingly complex, data-driven battlespace.”

By adding the OpenJAUS standard into AV_Halo Command, AV is providing a scalable, platform and sensor-agnostic command and control (C2) solution that enhances interoperability, reduces barriers between systems, accelerates capability integration, and empowers the warfighter with a faster, stronger, more flexible and unified mission-ready toolkit that includes new systems, new payloads, AI capabilities, and more input devices.

Through integration with AV’s Tomahawk™ Grip family of rugged ground control system (GCS) hardware controllers, AV_Halo Command provides a single “pane of glass” for viewing and controlling more than 25 uncrewed systems from over a dozen manufacturers at the tactical edge.

“By unifying control across platforms and payloads, AV_Halo Command drastically reduces training time and complexity—allowing operators to focus on outcomes, not interfaces,” said Bowman. “It’s about giving the warfighter a common language for every system they touch, and ensuring every mission starts at full effectiveness.”

AV_Halo Command is currently integrated with systems from industry leaders, including Parrot, Teal, Ghost Robotics, Boston Dynamics, QinetiQ North America, Skydio, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, AV and DefendTex.

About AV

AV (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities—built to meet the mission needs of today’s warfighter and tomorrow’s conflicts. At the core of these technologies lies AV_Halo, a modular, mission-ready suite of AI-powered software tools that empowers warfighters and enables full-battlefield dominance: detect, decide, deliver. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

About OpenJAUS

Founded in 2006, OpenJAUS is the leading provider of JAUS-compliant middleware for uncrewed systems. Originating from the 2005 DARPA Grand Challenge, the technology traces its roots to graduate researchers at the University of Florida who developed a robust SDK capable of operating under demanding field conditions. The codebase was released under a BSD license in 2006, leading to widespread industry adoption. In 2010, OpenJAUS LLC was formed to advance the platform, culminating in the Model Driven Development-based OpenJAUS 4.0 release in 2011.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new ones; regulatory changes; competitor activities; market growth; product development challenges; and general economic conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to AeroVironment’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.