CDB Aviation Completes Mandate for Five A320neo Family Aircraft with Volaris

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the completion of a mandate to deliver five Airbus A320neo Family aircraft to its long-standing customer, Volaris.

CDB Aviation has to date delivered a total of 16 of the lessor’s aircraft assets on lease to the Mexican carrier. Under the most recent sale and leaseback transactions, the lessor has delivered two A320neo and three A321neo aircraft since July 2024.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating such a significant milestone with one of our largest airline customers globally and such a dominant player in the Central, North, and South American aviation markets,” commented Jie Chen, CDB Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong partnership is reflective of both our team’s hard work, mutual trust, and commitment to collaboration, underscoring the importance of deepening relationships as partners who can trust and rely upon each other to execute.”

“We deeply value our long-standing partnership with CDB Aviation and their continued trust in Volaris. The delivery of these new aircraft represents a significant step in our ongoing fleet optimization strategy and reflects the solid collaboration between our organizations. Together, we have built a relationship grounded in shared goals and operational excellence, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen this alliance as we expand our network and deliver sustained value to our shareholders and customers across the region,” said Jaime Pous, Volaris’ Chief Financial Officer.

“Our commercial team continues to work with airline customers, like Volaris, to deliver the right aircraft at the right scale that effectively empower airlines to advance their operational and fleet goals, while competing and growing successfully in today’s dynamic market environment,” concluded Chen.

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to 225 and its flights from 4 to 152 aircraft. Volaris offers 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 30 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for 15 consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris. www.volaris.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”) a 40-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero