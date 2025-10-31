ALLETE, Inc. Awaits Written Order to Complete Sale to Partners Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners; Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) ALLETE today reported third quarter 2025 earnings of 46 cents per share on net income of $27.1 million. Last year’s third quarter results were 78 cents per share on net income of $45.0 million. Net income in the third quarter of 2025 and year to date primarily reflects lower sales to industrial customers and inflationary pressures at Minnesota Power, lower sales of renewable projects at the clean energy businesses and transaction related expenses.

ALLETE awaits a written order from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (“MPUC”) in order to execute on the closing of the partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) and Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”).

“I am grateful for the MPUC’s unanimous approval of ALLETE’s partnership with CPP Investments and GIP on October 3, 2025, and extremely proud of our entire ALLETE team for the thoughtful work with our many stakeholders throughout the regulatory process -- all as they continue to work diligently to execute our Sustainability-in-Action strategy,” said ALLETE Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bethany Owen. “The MPUC’s approval results in historic benefits for our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve. We expect to close the transaction once the written order is received from the MPUC, and we are excited for the next chapter of ALLETE’s wonderful history with these Partners that are aligned with our values and support our culture and strategy.”

ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, SWLP and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Company, recorded third quarter 2025 net income of $32.5 million, compared to $34.0 million in the third quarter a year ago. Net income at Minnesota Power was lower than 2024 reflecting lower margins from industrial customers, and higher operating and maintenance expense, partially offset by lower income tax expense and increased cost recovery rider revenue.

ALLETE Clean Energy recorded a third quarter 2025 net loss of $3.6 million compared to net income of $3.9 million in 2024. Net income in 2025 reflected lower production, along with associated tax credits, due to transmission network outages in the SPP market. Net income in the third quarter of 2024 reflected the sale of the Whitetail wind project.

New Energy Equity recorded 2025 third quarter net income of $1.3 million, compared to net income of $11.7 million for the same period in 2024. Net income in 2025 includes lower sales of renewable energy projects due to the timing of project closings. These decreases were partially offset by higher earnings from tax equity financed solar energy facilities and higher investment tax credits.

Corporate and Other businesses, which include BNI Energy, ALLETE Properties and our investments in renewable energy facilities, recorded a net loss of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in 2024. Net income in 2025 reflects lower merger-related expenses compared to 2024, and lower income tax expense. Merger-related expenses were $3.1 million after-tax in 2025 compared to $3.8 million in 2024.

“Results for 2025 have been negatively impacted by lower industrial margins as a result of lower sales to taconite customers at Minnesota Power which are expected to continue through the remainder of 2025," said ALLETE Vice President – Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasurer Jeff Scissons. “As a result of the transaction, historic customer, clean-energy, workforce and governance commitments have been made by our Partners. Approximately $200 million of value including rate credits, an immediate return on equity reduction and rate case stay-out provision will be recognized by Minnesota Power customers, while maintaining existing charitable and economic investments will benefit ALLETE stakeholders and our communities. The rate case stay-out provision will have an impact on 2026 financials, but it is a material benefit to all Minnesota Power customers.”

ALLETE, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income Millions Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Revenue Contracts with Customers – Utility $320.2 $310.5 $958.1 $928.6 Contracts with Customers – Non-utility 53.3 95.4 173.0 232.6 Other – Non-utility 1.5 1.3 4.4 3.8 Total Operating Revenue 375.0 407.2 1,135.5 1,165.0 Operating Expenses Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas – Utility 120.4 116.5 356.7 357.3 Transmission Services – Utility 19.2 19.6 57.5 43.9 Cost of Sales – Non-utility 26.0 47.0 75.2 103.2 Operating and Maintenance 90.7 92.7 280.3 286.5 Depreciation and Amortization 72.5 70.8 215.4 201.8 Taxes Other than Income Taxes 16.6 15.3 49.8 50.3 Total Operating Expenses 345.4 361.9 1,034.9 1,043.0 Operating Income 29.6 45.3 100.6 122.0 Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense (25.6 ) (20.3 ) (70.1 ) (60.8 ) Equity Earnings 5.6 5.1 17.5 16.5 Other 5.3 5.5 15.1 20.0 Total Other Expense (14.7 ) (9.7 ) (37.5 ) (24.3 ) Income Before Income Taxes 14.9 35.6 63.1 97.7 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1.6 2.9 8.5 8.3 Net Income 13.3 32.7 54.6 89.4 Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (13.8 ) (12.3 ) (60.5 ) (39.3 ) Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $27.1 $45.0 $115.1 $128.7 Average Shares of Common Stock Basic 58.1 57.8 58.0 57.7 Diluted 58.2 57.9 58.1 57.8 Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.47 $0.78 $1.98 $2.23 Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.46 $0.78 $1.98 $2.23 Dividends Per Share of Common Stock $0.73 $0.705 $2.19 $2.115

Consolidated Balance Sheet Millions - Unaudited Sept. 30, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Assets Liabilities and Equity Cash and Cash Equivalents $78.7 $32.8 Current Liabilities $413.2 $404.2 Other Current Assets 406.3 402.4 Long-Term Debt 2,098.9 1,704.7 Property, Plant and Equipment – Net 5,528.8 5,181.5 Deferred Income Taxes 291.7 253.4 Regulatory Assets 360.4 371.7 Regulatory Liabilities 593.5 570.5 Equity Investments 357.7 340.1 Defined Benefit Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans 99.6 118.2 Goodwill and Intangibles – Net 155.2 155.3 Other Non-Current Liabilities 312.1 312.8 Other Non-Current Assets 265.8 270.5 Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest 0.7 0.4 Equity 3,343.2 3,390.1 Total Assets $7,152.9 $6,754.3 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $7,152.9 $6,754.3

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ALLETE, Inc. September 30, September 30, Income (Loss) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Millions Regulated Operations $32.5 $34.0 $93.9 $111.9 ALLETE Clean Energy (3.6 ) 3.9 4.7 10.1 New Energy 1.3 11.7 15.2 23.4 Corporate and Other (3.1 ) (4.6 ) 1.3 (16.7 ) Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $27.1 $45.0 $115.1 $128.7 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.46 $0.78 $1.98 $2.23

Statistical Data Corporate Common Stock High $66.60 $64.90 $66.60 $65.86 Low $62.38 $61.51 $62.38 $55.86 Close $66.40 $64.19 $66.40 $64.19 Book Value $49.09 $48.97 $49.09 $48.97

Kilowatt-hours Sold Millions Regulated Utility Retail and Municipal Residential 259 262 822 793 Commercial 346 354 1,004 999 Industrial 1,573 1,715 4,677 5,242 Municipal 118 120 358 350 Total Retail and Municipal 2,296 2,451 6,861 7,384 Other Power Suppliers 725 616 2,632 1,952 Total Regulated Utility Kilowatt-hours Sold 3,021 3,067 9,493 9,336