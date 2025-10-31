-

ALLETE, Inc. Awaits Written Order to Complete Sale to Partners Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Global Infrastructure Partners; Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) ALLETE today reported third quarter 2025 earnings of 46 cents per share on net income of $27.1 million. Last year’s third quarter results were 78 cents per share on net income of $45.0 million. Net income in the third quarter of 2025 and year to date primarily reflects lower sales to industrial customers and inflationary pressures at Minnesota Power, lower sales of renewable projects at the clean energy businesses and transaction related expenses.

ALLETE awaits a written order from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (“MPUC”) in order to execute on the closing of the partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) and Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”).

“I am grateful for the MPUC’s unanimous approval of ALLETE’s partnership with CPP Investments and GIP on October 3, 2025, and extremely proud of our entire ALLETE team for the thoughtful work with our many stakeholders throughout the regulatory process -- all as they continue to work diligently to execute our Sustainability-in-Action strategy,” said ALLETE Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bethany Owen. “The MPUC’s approval results in historic benefits for our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve. We expect to close the transaction once the written order is received from the MPUC, and we are excited for the next chapter of ALLETE’s wonderful history with these Partners that are aligned with our values and support our culture and strategy.”

ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, SWLP and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Company, recorded third quarter 2025 net income of $32.5 million, compared to $34.0 million in the third quarter a year ago. Net income at Minnesota Power was lower than 2024 reflecting lower margins from industrial customers, and higher operating and maintenance expense, partially offset by lower income tax expense and increased cost recovery rider revenue.

ALLETE Clean Energy recorded a third quarter 2025 net loss of $3.6 million compared to net income of $3.9 million in 2024. Net income in 2025 reflected lower production, along with associated tax credits, due to transmission network outages in the SPP market. Net income in the third quarter of 2024 reflected the sale of the Whitetail wind project.

New Energy Equity recorded 2025 third quarter net income of $1.3 million, compared to net income of $11.7 million for the same period in 2024. Net income in 2025 includes lower sales of renewable energy projects due to the timing of project closings. These decreases were partially offset by higher earnings from tax equity financed solar energy facilities and higher investment tax credits.

Corporate and Other businesses, which include BNI Energy, ALLETE Properties and our investments in renewable energy facilities, recorded a net loss of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in 2024. Net income in 2025 reflects lower merger-related expenses compared to 2024, and lower income tax expense. Merger-related expenses were $3.1 million after-tax in 2025 compared to $3.8 million in 2024.

“Results for 2025 have been negatively impacted by lower industrial margins as a result of lower sales to taconite customers at Minnesota Power which are expected to continue through the remainder of 2025," said ALLETE Vice President – Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasurer Jeff Scissons. “As a result of the transaction, historic customer, clean-energy, workforce and governance commitments have been made by our Partners. Approximately $200 million of value including rate credits, an immediate return on equity reduction and rate case stay-out provision will be recognized by Minnesota Power customers, while maintaining existing charitable and economic investments will benefit ALLETE stakeholders and our communities. The rate case stay-out provision will have an impact on 2026 financials, but it is a material benefit to all Minnesota Power customers.”

ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., New Energy Equity in Annapolis, MD, and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALLETE's press releases and other communications may include certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the company's financial statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures utilized by the Company include presentations of earnings (loss) per share. ALLETE's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors by removing the effect of variances in GAAP reported results of operations that are not indicative of changes in the fundamental earnings power of the Company's operations. Management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate and enables investors and analysts to more accurately compare the company's ongoing financial performance over the periods presented.

ALLETE, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

Millions Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited

 

 

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

September 30,

 

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating Revenue

 

 

 

 

Contracts with Customers – Utility

$320.2

 

$310.5

 

$958.1

 

$928.6

 

Contracts with Customers – Non-utility

53.3

 

95.4

 

173.0

 

232.6

 

Other – Non-utility

1.5

 

1.3

 

4.4

 

3.8

 

Total Operating Revenue

375.0

 

407.2

 

1,135.5

 

1,165.0

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas – Utility

120.4

 

116.5

 

356.7

 

357.3

 

Transmission Services – Utility

19.2

 

19.6

 

57.5

 

43.9

 

Cost of Sales – Non-utility

26.0

 

47.0

 

75.2

 

103.2

 

Operating and Maintenance

90.7

 

92.7

 

280.3

 

286.5

 

Depreciation and Amortization

72.5

 

70.8

 

215.4

 

201.8

 

Taxes Other than Income Taxes

16.6

 

15.3

 

49.8

 

50.3

 

Total Operating Expenses

345.4

 

361.9

 

1,034.9

 

1,043.0

 

Operating Income

29.6

 

45.3

 

100.6

 

122.0

 

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

(25.6

)

(20.3

)

(70.1

)

(60.8

)

Equity Earnings

5.6

 

5.1

 

17.5

 

16.5

 

Other

5.3

 

5.5

 

15.1

 

20.0

 

Total Other Expense

(14.7

)

(9.7

)

(37.5

)

(24.3

)

Income Before Income Taxes

14.9

 

35.6

 

63.1

 

97.7

 

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

1.6

 

2.9

 

8.5

 

8.3

 

Net Income

13.3

 

32.7

 

54.6

 

89.4

 

Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

(13.8

)

(12.3

)

(60.5

)

(39.3

)

Net Income Attributable to ALLETE

$27.1

 

$45.0

 

$115.1

 

$128.7

 

Average Shares of Common Stock

 

 

 

 

Basic

58.1

 

57.8

 

58.0

 

57.7

 

Diluted

58.2

 

57.9

 

58.1

 

57.8

 

Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock

$0.47

 

$0.78

 

$1.98

 

$2.23

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock

$0.46

 

$0.78

 

$1.98

 

$2.23

 

Dividends Per Share of Common Stock

$0.73

 

$0.705

 

$2.19

 

$2.115

 

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Millions - Unaudited

 

 

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

 

 

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

 

2025

2024

 

 

2025

2024

Assets

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$78.7

$32.8

 

Current Liabilities

$413.2

$404.2

Other Current Assets

406.3

402.4

 

Long-Term Debt

2,098.9

1,704.7

Property, Plant and Equipment – Net

5,528.8

5,181.5

 

Deferred Income Taxes

291.7

253.4

Regulatory Assets

360.4

371.7

 

Regulatory Liabilities

593.5

570.5

Equity Investments

357.7

340.1

 

Defined Benefit Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans

99.6

118.2

Goodwill and Intangibles – Net

155.2

155.3

 

Other Non-Current Liabilities

312.1

312.8

Other Non-Current Assets

265.8

270.5

 

Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest

0.7

0.4

 

 

 

 

Equity

3,343.2

3,390.1

Total Assets

$7,152.9

$6,754.3

 

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity

$7,152.9

$6,754.3

 

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

ALLETE, Inc.

September 30,

September 30,

Income (Loss)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Millions

 

 

 

 

Regulated Operations

$32.5

 

$34.0

 

$93.9

$111.9

 

ALLETE Clean Energy

(3.6

)

3.9

 

4.7

 

10.1

 

New Energy

1.3

 

11.7

 

15.2

 

23.4

 

Corporate and Other

(3.1

)

(4.6

)

1.3

 

(16.7

)

Net Income Attributable to ALLETE

$27.1

 

$45.0

 

$115.1

 

$128.7

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.46

 

$0.78

 

$1.98

 

$2.23

 

Statistical Data

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

 

 

High

$66.60

$64.90

$66.60

$65.86

Low

$62.38

 

$61.51

 

$62.38

 

$55.86

 

Close

$66.40

 

$64.19

 

$66.40

 

$64.19

 

Book Value

$49.09

 

$48.97

 

$49.09

 

$48.97

 

Kilowatt-hours Sold

 

 

 

 

Millions

 

 

 

 

Regulated Utility

 

 

 

 

Retail and Municipal

 

 

 

 

Residential

259

262

822

793

Commercial

346

 

354

 

1,004

 

999

 

Industrial

1,573

 

1,715

 

4,677

 

5,242

 

Municipal

118

 

120

 

358

 

350

 

Total Retail and Municipal

2,296

 

2,451

 

6,861

 

7,384

 

Other Power Suppliers

725

 

616

 

2,632

 

1,952

 

Total Regulated Utility Kilowatt-hours Sold

3,021

 

3,067

 

9,493

 

9,336

 

Regulated Utility Revenue

 

 

 

 

Millions

 

 

 

 

Regulated Utility Revenue

 

 

 

 

Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue

 

 

 

 

Residential

$41.3

$40.0

$127.5

$121.1

Commercial

49.2

 

48.8

 

141.6

 

139.1

 

Industrial

142.5

 

149.2

 

417.4

 

454.0

 

Municipal

9.4

 

9.2

 

27.2

 

25.6

 

Total Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue

242.4

 

247.2

 

713.7

 

739.8

 

Other Power Suppliers

47.2

 

32.0

 

141.6

 

102.4

 

Other (Includes Water and Gas Revenue)

30.6

 

31.3

 

102.8

 

86.4

 

Total Regulated Utility Revenue

$320.2

 

$310.5

 

$958.1

 

$928.6

 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:
218-723-3952
shareholder@allete.com

Release Versions
English

