Link Logistics Employees Team Up on CoreGiving Day to Help Provide Over 1 Million Meals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Link Logistics (“Link” or the “Company”), a leading operator of last-mile logistics real estate and warehouse properties, is proud to have supported CoreGiving, a nonprofit organization founded to fight childhood hunger, at its fifth annual CoreGiving Day, held on October 9, 2025. For the second consecutive year, the initiative expanded globally—engaging more than 3,500 employees from Blackstone and 31 of its portfolio companies and strategic partners to support hunger-relief organizations in over 90 cities across 15 countries.

“CoreGiving Day showcases the extraordinary impact we can make when we come together with purpose,” said Luke J. Petherbridge, chairman and co-founder of CoreGiving and CEO of Link Logistics. “CoreGiving’s work with hunger-relief organizations is more critical than ever, and I’m humbled that Link colleagues joined forces with Blackstone portfolio companies to advance this mission.”

Link Logistics played a pivotal role in this year’s event, mobilizing more than 900 volunteers who contributed over 3,600 hours of service to help make more than 1 million meals accessible. The Company also invited more than 150 vendors to join the effort, generating over $400,000 in contributions that enabled approximately 2 million meals. Since the start of 2025, the Company has donated more than 1.3 million meals on behalf of its customers. These collective efforts reflect Link Logistics’ ongoing commitment to its marquee nonprofit partner, CoreGiving.

“This year’s CoreGiving Day was our most impactful yet,” said Bridget O'Connell, executive director of CoreGiving. “Thanks to the incredible energy of our volunteers and the generous support of CBRE Group Inc., Cushman & Wakefield, Eastdil Secured, JLL and Newmark Group Inc., we were able to fund and facilitate access to more than 1 million meals for individuals and families facing food insecurity. We’re grateful for the momentum this collective effort has created and remain inspired by the lasting impact we can achieve together in the fight against hunger.”

Since its inception, CoreGiving has provided more than 77 million meals to children and families facing hunger. To donate to CoreGiving or learn more about the organization, please visit www.coregiving.org.

About Link Logistics

Link Logistics is a leading operator of last-mile industrial real estate and warehouse properties. Established by Blackstone in 2019, Link Logistics supports the delivery of essential goods through a half-billion-square-foot portfolio of modern warehouses across the U.S. By connecting consumption, technology and e-commerce, we play a vital role in how businesses reach their customers. We leverage our scale, proprietary data, and focus on sustainability and power to help customers run smarter operations and deliver value for stakeholders. At the same time, we prioritize our people and communities, making a positive difference where we live and work. For more information, please visit www.linklogistics.com.