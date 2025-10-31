Mosaic Media and MSI Communications Announce Strategic Partnership

ANCHORAGE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosaic Media and MSI Communications announced their intent to form a strategic partnership — the largest of its kind in Alaska — uniting two respected agencies with complementary strengths to deliver greater value to clients.

We’ve spent years honing our digital media skills on the national stage. Now, teaming up with Alaska’s renowned creative agency, MSI, we can bring our expertise home to Alaska to address the rapidly evolving needs of the marketplace. Share

“We’ve spent years honing our digital media skills on the national stage,” says Mary Ann Pruitt, Founder and CEO of Mosaic Media. “Now, teaming up with Alaska’s renowned creative agency, MSI, we can bring our expertise home to Alaska to address the rapidly evolving needs of the marketplace.”

Mosaic Media is recognized for its proven expertise in media strategy, programmatic advertising, and data-driven campaigns. MSI Communications brings three decades of experience as a full-service agency known for innovative creative, advertising, and PR service for some of the most recognized brands in Alaska.

The partnership, anticipated to be finalized later this year, expands Mosaic’s history of supporting national brands while staying deeply connected to Alaska. It will also give local Alaska businesses access to sophisticated, national-level media strategies and fully integrated campaigns. This move reflects the industry’s evolution, as digital media continues to outpace traditional channels and must be supported with breakthrough creative.

“It’s a perfect match of skills and culture. This ensures the agency, which is built on long-term relationships with the state’s leading industries, is poised for even greater success,” says Laurie Fagnani, Founder and CEO of MSI Communications.

“For our team, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” adds Kris Miller, President of MSI Communications. “They’ll work cohesively with a team of talented digital media specialists, giving us more depth and breadth in house, closer to the client, while better serving the Alaska communities that we care so deeply about.”

About Mosaic Media

Mosaic Media is an Alaska-owned media strategy and buying agency with expertise in programmatic advertising, digital strategy, and data-driven campaign management. Serving both regional and national brands, Mosaic delivers large-market sophistication with boutique-level service.

About MSI Communications

MSI is Alaska’s leading full-service communication firm, serving clients in the tourism, oil and gas, mining, and transportation industries and Alaska Native corporations. Established in 1995, MSI has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and honors for its creative work, digital savviness, and campaign results.