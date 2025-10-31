-
Tentative Agreement Reached Between University of Toronto Press and Bookstore and CUPE 3261
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After months of negotiations, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 3261 has reached a tentative agreement for more than 100 warehouse and retail workers at the University of Toronto Press and Bookstore.
The agreement, once ratified by CUPE members and their employer, will avoid a rare strike at Canada’s oldest university publisher, distributor and retailer.
Contacts
Craig Saunders, CUPE Communications
416-576-7316
