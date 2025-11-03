Henry Schein One and AWS Collaborate to Transform Global Dentistry with Generative AI

AMERICAN FORK, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein One, a leading global provider of dental technology, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. Together, the companies will integrate AWS’s generative AI (GenAI) technologies across the Henry Schein One platform — including Dentrix, Dentrix Ascend, and Dentally — to usher in a new era of AI-powered dentistry.

At the center of this partnership is Henry Schein One’s ambitious global AI strategy — a multi-layered initiative to transform how dental professionals manage their practices and deliver care. The company’s goal is to become the world’s first AI-augmented practice management system, unifying tools and workflows that have traditionally existed in silos. From booking and imaging to payments and treatment presentation, AI is natively embedded across every step of the dental journey to eliminate friction and help improve outcomes.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for dentistry,” said Ryan Hungate, Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer at Henry Schein One. “Cutting-edge AI is finally meeting clinical expertise. We’re not just improving workflows — we’re reimagining how dental care is delivered, documented, and optimized around the world. Our vision is to create an AI-first ecosystem that supports every aspect of care — from diagnostics to documentation, from claims to patient engagement — integrating intelligence into the core of every experience. This is the future of dentistry: connected, efficient, and profoundly human.”

Among the benefits are a real-time documentation assistant that uses AI to capture and summarize patient interactions, and voice-activated perio charting, which enables hands-free charting to reduce administrative burden and improve accuracy.

Beyond the immediate clinical benefits, the partnership will introduce predictive business intelligence, automated claims validation, and dynamic pricing tools — giving practices the insights they need to optimize operations and revenue cycles. AI-driven scheduling and communication tools will further personalize the patient experience, helping reduce no-shows and improving engagement at every touchpoint.

With AWS’s infrastructure supporting global scalability, the company will expand its intelligent platform capabilities across the U.S., U.K., and E.U., helping ensure seamless interoperability and consistent standards of care worldwide.

"We're proud to combine AWS's AI services, including Amazon Bedrock and Transcribe Medical, with Henry Schein One's deep domain expertise in dentistry," said Dan Sheeran, VP and General Manager, Healthcare and Life Science at AWS. "Together, we're building the industry's first AI solutions that can meaningfully improve patient outcomes while reducing the administrative load on dental professionals. This partnership shows what's possible when technology and healthcare innovation move in lockstep."

By building secure, regulatory compliant, and interoperable systems, Henry Schein One aims to lead the industry and to help dental professionals focus on what matters most — delivering care, not managing complexity – while providing data privacy.

