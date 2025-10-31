-

Generali GC&C Goes Live on Insurity Marine Suite to Streamline Cargo Insurance Operations and Drive Global Growth

Insurity Marine Suite powers global insurers and brokers to uplift operations and client servicing

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Generali Global Corporate and Commercial (Generali GC&C) has gone live on Insurity Marine Suite to support excellence in its cargo insurance operations.

Generali GC&C’s partnership with Insurity will help scale up its marine business sector. Insurity Marine Suite will support client servicing, streamlining operations and contributing to the expansion of Generali GC&C’s global cargo business.

Generali GC&C provides property and casualty insurance and service solutions to medium-large companies and brokers in over 180 countries. The adoption of the Insurity Marine Suite will benefit Generali GC&C’s Marine business, facilitating efficient policy configuration, shipment validation, and a streamlined referral process.

Insurity’s platform offers centralized visibility into shipments and certificates and can automate rating, quoting, and binding. By eliminating manual and broker-driven certificate generation, Insurity’s platform will assist with increasing efficiency and enhancing Generali GC&C’s ability to deliver comprehensive cargo programs for the global multinational market.

“This is a big step forward for our cargo business,” said Redwan Lkhaoua, GC&C Head of Marine at Generali GC&C. “We’re cutting out complexity, speeding up processes, and staying focused on what matters most — delivering excellent service to our clients.”​

Implementing the Insurity Marine Suite will enable Generali GC&C to quickly launch a comprehensive solution that includes all necessary capabilities right from the start. This will help provide clients with a user-friendly platform for managing cargo shipments and certificates. With the aid of the platform’s digital connectivity, Generali GC&C can facilitate seamless integration with both internal and external systems, ensuring clients enjoy a smooth and efficient experience.

“Generali GC&C's decision to adopt the Insurity Marine Suite illustrates the growing demand for advanced, scalable solutions that enable Marine insurers to modernize their operations and provide enhanced client experiences,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance and Chief Revenue Officer at Insurity. “With this advanced software, Generali GC&C is set to innovate in operations, enhance client service, and achieve growth in the cargo insurance sector.”

To learn more about Insurity Marine Suite, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 12 of the top 15 London managing agencies and has over 40 clients in the UK and Europe. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Generali Global Corporate & Commercial

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial (GC&C) provides insurance solutions and services to medium-large companies in over 180 countries worldwide. Backed by its solid global expertise and knowledge of the local markets and the corporate sector, GC&C provides structured solutions that can be personalised in Property, Casualty and Specialty Lines. Furthermore, through the experts of Multinational Programs, Claims and Loss Prevention, Generali GC&C can provide companies with the same levels of service and protection at the global level. Generali GC&C’s total earned premiums were €2.9 billion in 2024. GC&C is part of Global Business Activities. For more information, visit https://www.generaliglobalcorporate.com/.

