AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd (Labuan Re) (Malaysia). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Labuan Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Labuan Re’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which is at the strongest level at year-end 2024. The company adopts a prudent capital management approach to support risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level over the medium term, along with an appropriate regulatory solvency position. The company’s investment portfolio is focused on cash, deposits and fixed-income securities, albeit with modest exposure to higher-risk asset classes such as equities.

AM Best assesses Labuan Re’s operating performance as adequate. The company has generally recorded positive operating results over the past five years (2020-2024), predominantly driven by investment returns, arising from interest income and gains from its bond and equity investment. Over the past five years, underwriting performance has been driven typically by catastrophe-related losses. In 2024, the company reported a return-on-equity ratio of 14.2% and combined ratio (net/net) of 92.8%, as calculated by AM Best. Despite higher losses in 2024 and the first half of 2025, Labuan Re reported robust operating performance, driven by favourable investment return.

AM Best assesses Labuan Re’s business profile as neutral given its position as a well-established regional non-life reinsurer. In addition, the company’s business profile continues to benefit from portfolio diversification through its participation as a corporate member in Lloyd’s. Despite reduced participation in Lloyd’s business, Labuan Re’s insurance revenue has exhibited moderate growth, driven by product initiatives and its positioning in the reinsurance market. AM Best views the company’s ERM approach as appropriate given the current size and complexity of its operations.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry.

