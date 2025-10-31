-

Wilderness Mountain Water Company halves energy use and boosts artesian water canning by 150% with ELGi compressor

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From a historic flowing artesian well in Virginia, Wilderness Mountain Water Company (Wilderness) has produced hundreds of millions of cans of award-winning water over the last three years.

A single ELGi AB55 compressor powering its operations cut Wilderness’s energy usage by approximately 50%, resulting in nearly $5,000 in monthly utility savings. Its canned water output rose 150%.

Its water sourcing and packaging operations benefited from the commissioning of an ELGi oil-free air compressor, which dramatically cut utility costs, boosted productivity and improved product quality.

A single ELGi AB55 compressor powering its operations cut Wilderness’s energy usage by approximately 50% (44 kWh to 24 kWh per 100 CFM), resulting in nearly $5,000 in monthly utility savings. Its output rose 150%.

Mike Stokes, chief operating officer at Wilderness, said the implementation of an ELGi oil-free air compressor had a meaningful effect on the company’s operations and growth plans.

“The savings weren’t just on paper,” he explained. “We saw the results immediately in our bottom line and our production capacity. That kind of growth just isn’t possible without the right air system behind it. The technology has been a game-changer. We’re saving thousands each month that we’ve been able to reinvest directly into expansion.”

Role of compressed air

Wilderness worked with Atlantic Compressors, an ELGi distributor, to install the oil-free air compressor. The company conducted a full site assessment and energy audit before installation.

The ELGi AB55 delivers ISO Class 0 certified air — 100% oil-free, microbiologically clean compressed air — using pre-coated stainless-steel rotors and a closed water-cooling loop. Unlike oil-flooded compressors that rely on filters to clean the air, no oil is used in oil-free compression, so there is zero chance of contamination.

Like many other food and beverage companies, Wilderness is using air compression for:

  • Pressurizing carbonators and filler bowls (around 45 PSI)
  • Purging cans with sterile air before filling
  • Operating pneumatic valves, seamers and filler controls
  • Driving de-palletizers that unload empty cans
  • Powering tray formers and carton packers
  • Blowing moisture off cans with air knives before labeling
  • Running palletizers that stage finished product for shipment

“The air comes into direct contact with the product, so sterile air is essential. An oil-free compressor is non-negotiable for us,” Stokes said.

Future growth

Wilderness is building on its successful overhaul. It plans to install two additional ELGi air compressors that will be networked with smart controls.

