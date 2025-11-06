Physicians of Southwest Washington and Remo Health Launch Innovative Dementia Care Partnership

OLYMPIA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians of Southwest Washington (PSW), a leader in value-based care and health care innovation, is partnering with virtual dementia care provider Remo Health to provide transformative support to patients and their family caregivers. This partnership leverages Remo’s first-of-its-kind technology to address the complex needs of families across Washington state who struggle with the challenges of navigating dementia care.

Caring for a loved one with dementia takes a massive toll on the whole family. Remo and PSW address those challenges head-on with wraparound services that reduce caregiver burnout, prevent costly ER visits, and improve overall health outcomes.

By partnering with Remo, PSW is reinforcing its mission to deliver high quality, coordinated care to the families they serve – improving outcomes and lowering costs. In alignment with the momentum generated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) newly announced GUIDE Model, PSW and Remo will provide comprehensive dementia services to the more than 370,000 caregivers and people living with dementia in Washington.

“Our organizations share a mission to enhance the quality of life for both people living with dementia and their devoted caregivers,” said Jake Woods, ACO Executive Director at PSW. “Our partnership with Remo Health offers true innovation, ensuring that every family we serve has around-the-clock access to the information and peer support they need to get the help they want, exactly when they need it.”

This partnership provides PSW patients and their family caregivers ongoing care and support, including 24/7 access to personalized, evidence-based resources and a community network of over 25,000 other families nationwide wrestling with this disease.

“Caring for a loved one with dementia takes a massive toll on the whole family. Our partnership with PSW addresses those challenges head-on with wraparound services that reduce caregiver burnout, prevent costly ER visits, and improve overall health outcomes,” said Matthew LeKrey, President and Co-founder of Remo Health. “As an approved GUIDE participant, Remo shares a commitment with CMS and other program participants to make comprehensive dementia care accessible across America.”

About Remo Health:

Remo Health is a virtual dementia care company. Our world-class neurologists and geriatricians diagnose and manage all types of dementia. Remo provides peer support, comprehensive and personalized care plans, and 24/7 access to experts for people living with dementia and those who care for them. To learn more visit: https://remo.health/.

Remo is a participant in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model.

About PSW:

PSW is a population health company committed to driving value-based care. Founded by independent physicians, PSW has led healthcare innovation with the guiding principle of supporting the physician-patient relationship to improve the quality of care since its inception in 1995. PSW’s diversified business portfolio includes payer network operations, accountable care models, and advisory and management solutions; this collective work accounts for more than 400k member lives with a clientele of hospital systems, payers, vendors, and provider practices. To learn more visit: https://pswipa.com/.