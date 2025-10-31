-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BX 2025-JDI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to six classes of BX 2025-JDI, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction will be a $1.45 billion floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. There is also expected to be $175.0 million of mezzanine debt in place. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interests in 81 industrial assets, three outdoor storage facilities, three parking properties, and seven other assets including three land parcels, encompassing a total of 14.7 million sf. The properties are located in seven states, the five largest of which are California (53 properties, 52.4% of allocated loan amount), Nevada (13 properties, 16.4%), Florida (seven properties, 12.4%), Illinois (nine properties, 6.5%), and Maryland (10 properties, 6.4%). As of October 2025, the portfolio was 90.3% occupied.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties' cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the subject of approximately $109.2 million, which is 10.8% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of $1.51 billion, which is 38.1% below the appraiser’s aggregate as-is value for the portfolio. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 95.9%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the properties, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1012017

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kevin Gibson, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1202
kevin.gibson@kbra.com

Allison Werry, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2321
allison.werry@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Kevin Gibson, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1202
kevin.gibson@kbra.com

Allison Werry, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2321
allison.werry@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating to Travis County Hospital District’s (TX) Series 2025 (Limited Tax) Certificates of Obligation (“COs”) and Affirms Outstanding Parity COs at AA+; Stable Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to Travis County Hospital District's (the "District's") Series 2025 (Limited Tax) Certificates of Obligation ("COs") and affirms outstanding parity COs at AA+, all with a Stable Outlook. The Certificates are payable from receipts of a separate, distinct and continuing ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the District. Key Credit Considerations The rating was assigned and affir...

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Sales Tax Securitization Corporation, IL Sales Tax Securitization Bonds; Assigns AA+ Rating to Second Lien Sales Tax Securitization Bonds. Outlook Stable.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Sales Tax Securitization Corporation, IL Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Refunding Series 2025A and Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Taxable Refunding Series 2025B, and affirms the AAA rating on outstanding parity Sales Tax Securitization Bonds. A long-term rating of AA+ is assigned to the Corporation's Second Lien Sales Tax Securitization Bonds, Refunding Series 2025A. KBRA affirms the AA+ rating on outstanding Second Lien...

KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loan Performance Trends: October 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a report on U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan performance trends observed in the October 2025 servicer reporting period. The delinquency rate among KBRA-rated U.S. private label commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) increased to 7.9% in October from 7.7% in September. The distress rate—the total delinquent plus current but specially serviced loan rate—also climbed slightly to 10.9% from 10.7% last month. The multifamily distre...
Back to Newsroom