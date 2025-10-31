Motive Brings Seamless eSIM Activation to Luxury European Automotive Brand in Latin America

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, a global leader in connected device lifecycle management and automation, has announced a landmark partnership with a leading operator in Central and South America, bringing seamless and secure mobile connectivity to a luxury European automotive brand’s vehicles in Mexico. The solution—powered by Motive's Entitlement Server—enables the carrier’s subscribers to link their mobile identities directly to their vehicles using embedded SIM (eSIM) technology leveraging GSMA’s mobile connectivity standards.

This automotive-first for the Latin America region allows drivers to activate their mobile subscription upon entering a vehicle, delivering a personalized, connected experience on par with their smartphones. Whether for entertainment, navigation, or communication services, users benefit from uninterrupted access to their mobile services with enhanced security and privacy.

"This deployment showcases the power of intelligent entitlement and provisioning," said Francisco Viana, VP Sales, LATAM, Motive. "It simplifies the user experience and opens the door to scalable connected car services for any service provider, globally."

Motive's Entitlement Server bridges the mobile network and the vehicle, enabling:

- User Identity Federation: Secure linking of personal mobile profiles to the vehicle system.

- Dynamic eSIM Profile Provisioning: Profile download and activation on the car's embedded SIM.

- Session-Aware Management: Ensures user profiles are active only when the driver is using the vehicle, ideal for shared mobility use cases.

Currently deployed in one country, the Motive solution will be expanded across the operator’s numerous country affiliates in the region ultimately connecting tens of millions of the brand’s automobiles.

This innovation is built on the Motive Entitlement Server, a carrier-grade platform for managing device entitlements, secure eSIM provisioning, and advanced features like VoLTE, VoWiFi, and Rich Communication Services (RCS). For more on how the solution supports connected devices across automotive, mobile, and IoT ecosystems, visit motive.com/entitlement-server.

About Motive

With decades of experience spanning the largest and most successful service operators, Motive is the proven leader in device and service management solutions.

Motive manages over 1.8 billion devices across 150+ global deployments, enabling communication service providers to oversee devices in Fixed, Mobile, and IoT networks. This helps telecom operators worldwide maximize their infrastructure and deliver next-generation services.

Learn more at www.motive.com.