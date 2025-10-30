Svante Celebrates 18 Years of Carbon Management Innovation with Historic Milestones in 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Svante Technologies Inc. (Svante), a global leader in carbon capture and removal solutions, proudly marks its 18th anniversary this month, celebrating nearly two decades of pioneering industrial carbon management technology. This year has been one of the most transformative in Svante’s history, defined by bold innovation, strategic partnerships, and the commissioning of the world’s first commercial manufacturing facility for solid sorbent-based carbon capture and removal filters.

Founded in 2007 with a vision to revolutionize how the world manages carbon dioxide emissions, Svante has grown into a cornerstone of the global carbon management industry. In 2025, that vision took a monumental leap forward with the launch of the Redwood Facility in Burnaby, BC — a 141,000-square-foot Centre of Excellence for Carbon Capture and Removal. This first-of-its-kind manufacturing factory is designed to produce enough solid sorbent-based filters to capture up to 10 million tonnes of CO₂ annually, equivalent to removing the emissions of more than 2.7 million gas-powered cars.

“This year, we didn’t just celebrate our past — we made a bold statement that we are ready to commercialize and to build a sustainable future,” said Claude Letourneau, President & CEO of Svante. “The commissioning of Redwood is more than a milestone; it’s a signal to the world that scalable, environmentally responsible, high-performance carbon capture and removal technology is here, and it’s Canadian-made.”

The Redwood Facility is powered by Svante’s patented structured adsorbent filters, coated in metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and other solid sorbent nanomaterials, representing a generational leap in industrial carbon capture and removal. These filters are now being deployed in major projects, including:

Chevron’s Kern River facility in California, U.S.A.

in California, U.S.A. Project CO₂MENT with Lafarge Holcim at the Richmond Cement Plant in BC, Canada

with Lafarge Holcim at the Richmond Cement Plant in BC, Canada A number of pilot and commercial scale direct air capture (DAC) facilities utilizing Svante’s structured filter technologies.

Svante also advanced its joint carbon capture project with Mercer International to the Pre-FEED stage at Mercer’s Peace River pulp mill in Alberta, targeting biogenic CO₂ emissions from sustainably sourced biomass. Further, Svante is ready to enter the FEED stage at the Delek US’s Big Spring Refinery in Texas, U.S.A.

In addition to the company’s technical milestones over the years, Svante has secured approximately US $600 million in capital investment from strategic partners and investors like Chevron New Energies, Temasek, M&G, United Airlines Ventures, GE Vernova, Samsung Venture Investment, Canada Growth Fund and InBC. The funding Svante has received through the years supported the company’s product industrialization, the scaling of Svante’s manufacturing capabilities, and the development of future facilities and technologies to meet global demand.

As part of its 18-year anniversary celebration, Svante hosted a GO25 in May this year, a two-day grand opening event that brought together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers from around the world to explore the future of carbon management. Panels and fireside chats featured voices from Amazon, BMO, JPMorganChase, CGF, Climate Investment, Carbon Direct, SAMSUNG E&A, and Emissions Reduction Alberta, highlighting Svante’s leadership in commercialization, project development, and Canadian climate innovation.

In 2025, Svante made other announcements, including:

Looking ahead, Svante remains committed to accelerating the deployment of its engineered carbon management solutions across the biogenic, heavy industry, and energy sectors by, as Letourneau says, “cracking the code” on CO 2 monetization.