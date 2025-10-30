Momentus Signs New Contract for Partnership with DPhi Space to Fly Edge Computing Payload on Next Mission and for Future Revenue Sharing

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a U.S. commercial space company offering satellite buses, satellite components, and in-space transportation services, today announced its latest partnership with DPhi Space, a provider of software and hardware hosted payload opportunities on shared satellites equipped with high-performance edge computers.

This collaboration empowers developers, companies, and researchers to deploy and test AI agents and software applications directly in space. Share

Momentus plans to launch DPhi’s Clustergate-2 payload aboard its Vigoride 7 orbital service vehicle targeted for launch in early 2026, to deliver dynamic compute capabilities in orbit.

Clustergate is a is a self-contained payload bay designed to turn any host spacecraft into a shared, high-performance hub. The Clustergate-2 mission focuses on software payloads to enable the deployment and operation of software applications throughout the mission lifecycle, unlocking new opportunities for real-time and autonomous data processing from orbit.

This partnership between Momentus and DPhi embodies a shared mission to make space experimentation more accessible. Clustergate is designed to provide a flexible and programmable platform in orbit on which users can deploy, test, iterate, and gain flight heritage for their code, software applications, and AI algorithms in a true space environment. In addition, Clustergate is designed to allow additional code to be uploaded for customers from a cloud-like dashboard allowing ongoing testing of software and applications over the duration of a mission that might last months or years. This capability will allow customers to join the mission at the outset or as it progresses by having Momentus and DPhi Space upload and operate their code.

Clustergate is designed to enable participants to be granted access to processing nodes (A CPU, FPGA and Nvidia GPU) connected to spacecraft sensor and telemetry data, allowing rigorous validation of software capabilities and enhancing confidence in future deployments. By treating the satellite computer as an extension of the cloud, Clustergate is designed to allow users to develop applications in a preferred programming language and upload it to run on the satellite.

“We’re excited that our partnership with DPhi Space will provide a new capability to allow a broad range of companies and users to develop and test software and applications on-orbit,” said John Rood, CEO of Momentus. “By lowering the barrier to entry, we’re empowering organizations to validate their tech, gain flight heritage, and play an active role in shaping the space economy. We expect this to open up a new market segment and provide additional revenue from our future missions beginning with our next mission early next year.”

DPhi Space and Momentus invite companies, developers, and academic organizations to explore deploying AI agents and software payloads aboard Clustergate-2. The Vigoride 7 mission offers a powerful platform to pioneer the next generation of in-orbit computation. The Vigoride 7 launch is targeted for early 2026 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

For organizations interested in collaborating or securing a deployment opportunity, please reach out to the Momentus Commercial team at sales@momentusspace.com for more information or visit our project website on https://software.dphispace.com to know more and join the waitlist.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in- space transportation and infrastructure services. The Company offers satellites to support government and commercial customers for missions like communications, missile tracking, and cutting-edge science missions. Momentus offers services such as hosted payloads, support for in-space assembly, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and transportation of satellites to specific orbits.

About DPhi Space

DPhi Space, based in Switzerland, is on a mission to reduce the cost and complexity of access to space by flying shared satellite platforms that aggregate multiple payloads on the same bus. With the introduction of its hosted payload platform, Clustergate, DPhi lowers the barrier to space for hardware and software payloads by hosting them and connecting them to powerful computers, simplifying the integration process and enhancing their processing capabilities in orbit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds and fulfillment of customary closing conditions. Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on June 6, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.