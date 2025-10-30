LegalZoom Announces Partnership with Design.com to Empower Small Businesses to Build and Protect Their Brand

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced it has partnered with Design.com, a leading AI design platform for logo and graphic design, to give small businesses access to creating and protecting their brand. LegalZoom customers can now access Design.com's AI-powered logo generator directly within the LegalZoom platform. This integration allows users to ideate, design, and build their brand logo while also providing access to LegalZoom’s formation and trademark protection services in one place.

Seventy-three percent of LegalZoom customers reported that they do not have a company logo when they form their business. LegalZoom and Design.com have joined forces to create an offering on both platforms so no matter where small businesses start their formation journey, they have support with creating and trademarking their brand’s logo.

“Creating and protecting a strong brand logo is a critical next step after forming a business, but for many entrepreneurs this can be a daunting and expensive proposition,” said Kathy Tsitovich, Chief Corporate Development & Partnerships Officer of LegalZoom. “Our partnership with Design.com allows us to simplify branding for our customers, just as we’ve simplified business formation. Paired with LegalZoom’s trademark protection, we are helping our customers launch and grow their business with confidence.”

“Logo design and business formation are two of the most important steps for any new small business,” said Alec Lynch, Founder & CEO of Design.com. “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with LegalZoom to bring our AI logo generator and suite of AI design tools to entrepreneurs everywhere, helping them launch their dream business with the best design possible.”

Through the partnership, LegalZoom customers can now quickly generate professional logos tailored to their business name and industry to be used for business cards, social media campaigns, promotional materials, and more. Within their MyLZ portal, customers will automatically be able to view four AI-generated sample logos tailored to their business name and industry. From there, customers can browse thousands of additional editable logo templates that reflect their unique vision.

Once a logo is created, customers can protect new brand assets by accessing LegalZoom’s trademark registration service. This offering is powered by experienced trademark attorneys, accessing trademark registration services through LegalZoom’s intellectual property law firm, ensuring businesses have access to legal support to secure their brand.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit www.legalzoom.com.

About Design.com

Design.com is a leading AI design platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Design.com’s platform offers access to over 50 design tools - including the world’s #1 AI logo generator, an AI website builder and a business card maker. With more than 1 million design templates, including the world’s largest logo library, Design.com empowers entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses with the best design the world has to offer. Discover more at www.design.com.