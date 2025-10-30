AT&T and Thales Collaborate to Revolutionize IoT Deployments With New eSIM Solution

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With over 5.8 billion IoT cellular connections expected globally by 2030 (GSMA Intelligence) — powering everything from smart meters to wearable health trackers — the need for secure, scalable, and easy-to-manage connectivity is greater than ever. AT&T, a leader in connectivity and IoT solutions, and Thales, a global leader in advanced Cyber & Digital technologies, announce the launch of a new eSIM solution designed to help businesses remotely activate and manage IoT devices. This eSIM solution, powered by Thales Adaptive Connect (TAC), becomes a key part of AT&T’s global IoT solution, AT&T Virtual Profile Management for IoT, and can support many industries worldwide including automotive, smart cities, healthcare and utilities.

Compliant with the GSMA SGP.32 standard1, the new solution enables customers to ship connected devices anywhere in the world with one single, pre-integrated eSIM from Thales, then seamlessly activate the correct local connectivity profile remotely, eliminating the need for any physical access to it. This results in faster launches and simpler logistics for global IoT deployments. It also enables AT&T and its customers to easily manage connectivity policies, diagnostics, and subscription changes entirely over the air, through a single unified industry-certified interface.

This solution also adds advanced automation to simplify the remote eSIM management of large numbers of devices. It automates complex tasks—such as switching subscriptions or updating fleets rules—so enterprises can spend less time on logistics and operations, while bringing new products and services faster to market.

____________________ 1 The GSMA SGP.32 standard the latest specification from the GSM Association for eSIM (embedded SIM) Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP), for the remote eSIM management of Internet of things (IoT) devices and other types of mobile device deployments. Expand

Thanks to these advanced features, Thales’ eSIM solution (TAC) gives companies the flexibility to localize within AT&T network partners or adjust devices’ subscriptions across large fleets without hardware changes, helping optimize costs, supply chains, coverage, and performance.

The service is now available for commercial use and supports customers worldwide.

“At AT&T, we deliver intelligent IoT solutions you can trust­—highly secure, end-to-end, and built to scale,” said Cameron Coursey, VP of AT&T Connected Solutions. “Our state-of-the-art approach, paired with Thales’ solution, will help customers reduce friction and gain control of managing their own devices with reliable connectivity.”

“We are entering a new era for remote eSIM Provisioning, ready to power billions of IoT devices, and we are proud to collaborate with AT&T in delivering smarter and safer IoT connectivity around the world,” said Eva Rudin, EVP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales. “With Thales Adaptive Connect, we’re ensuring that every connected device benefits from strong security, reliable service, and simplified management — from the first connection and throughout its lifetime.”

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

About Thales in the U.S.

In the United States, Thales has conducted significant research and development, manufacturing, and service capabilities for more than 130 years. Today, Thales has 40 locations around the U.S., employing nearly 5,000 people. Working closely with customers and local partners, Thales is able to meet the most complex requirements for every operating environment.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

