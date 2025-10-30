PPG, Universal Display Corporation celebrate 25 years of partnership with community donations

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) and Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC) today commemorated 25 years of collaboration with donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County. Located near UDC’s Ewing, N.J. headquarters, the clubs received $25,000 from the PPG Foundation and 25 Apple iPad Pro® OLED tablets from UDC. The donations reflect the companies’ commitment to innovation, education and community engagement.

“Investing in STEM education is investing in the future; it’s how we prepare young people to imagine, create, and solve the challenges of tomorrow,” said Reggie Coleman, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County. “PPG’s $25,000 contribution and UDC’s donation of 25 OLED iPads come at a pivotal time in students’ journey with STEM. These donations will help students explore coding, robotics, and design, conduct real-time experiments, and build the skills and confidence to lead in tomorrow’s workforce.”

UDC invents, develops and supplies advanced phosphorescent OLED materials and technologies that are key components in OLED displays used across a wide range of consumer electronics, including smartphones, IT devices, televisions and more. Since 2000, PPG has served as UDC’s exclusive manufacturing partner for its high-performance, energy-efficient UniversalPHOLED® emitter materials.

Over the past 25 years, PPG and UDC have expanded OLED production capabilities across multiple sites. In addition to PPG’s long-standing facilities in Monroeville, Pa., and Barberton, Ohio, the companies opened a state-of-the-art OLED manufacturing facility in Shannon, Ireland, in 2023.

“UDC and PPG have worked hand-in-hand for 25 years to scale production of UDC’s phosphorescent OLED materials, enabling remarkable growth in the OLED industry,” said Janice Mahon, senior vice president of Technology Commercialization and general manager, Commercial Sales Business, of Universal Display Corporation. “From UDC’s early days as a pioneering startup to our global operations today, we have built powerful synergies between UDC’s leadership in OLED innovation and technology and PPG’s world-class manufacturing and operational excellence. As we celebrate this milestone, we hope our donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County will spark creativity, expand hands-on learning and help prepare young minds with the digital skills needed to thrive in the future.”

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of partnership with UDC,” said Juliane Hefel, PPG senior vice president, Industrial Coatings and Specialty Products. “This milestone reflects decades of collaboration, shared growth and a commitment to delivering the right solutions to meet evolving customer needs. Our shared values extend beyond business, as shown through our support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County with a donation from the PPG Foundation, we are helping inspire the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe places for youth to learn and grow, build ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, and participate in life-enhancing programs. We inspire and prepare all Mercer County youth to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams. Our operations are centered around our two Clubhouses—212 Centre Street in Trenton and 1040 Spruce Street in Lawrence—and we also provide after-school programs at seven area public schools in the Trenton and Ewing districts, serving youth across 28 schools throughout Mercer County. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County, please visit www.bgcmercer.org.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit oled.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

