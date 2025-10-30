Arizona State University and Grammarly Launch First Higher Education Use of Superhuman Go

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grammarly today announced a collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU) to shape how institutions integrate agentic AI into the teaching and learning experience for students and faculty across higher education.

ASU will be the first university to deploy Grammarly’s latest innovation, Superhuman Go, a new agentic AI assistant. Share

As part of the collaboration, ASU will be the first university to deploy Grammarly’s latest innovation, Superhuman Go, a new agentic AI assistant developed by Grammarly designed to solve persistent challenges facing educational enterprises, including siloed data and information, tool fragmentation, and contextualized student support.

Combining educational innovation and AI development

With 86% of college students now using AI in their studies, institutions face a critical need to guide AI adoption so that the tools used to teach and learn enhance and empower human potential rather than replace it.

Among other opportunities, AI can play a role in helping students develop authentic writing skills and critical thinking, while providing faculty better visibility into the learning process of their students. Through this collaboration, ASU and Grammarly believe that the learning experience in the colleges and universities that adopt AI technologies can better prepare graduates for a workplace where AI collaboration is essential.

“There is no doubt that AI is radically reshaping how we teach, learn, and work,” said Nancy Gonzales, ASU Executive Vice President and University Provost. “ASU’s expertise in educational technology and innovation, combined with our scale and technical sophistication, requires us to take responsibility for how these technologies shape the educational process. We are proud to take the leadership role with partners like Grammarly to ensure that AI improves and expands the success of our students and enriches the teaching experience for our faculty.”

Zoom in on the partnership

ASU will provide the critical institutional perspective and early-stage validation to ensure this new Grammarly platform effectively meets the needs of higher education. Consistent with its long-standing reputation as the #1 university in the U.S. for innovation that serves students first and foremost, ASU will pressure test Go’s platform capabilities, building its own custom agents on Superhuman’s Agent SDK that can add student value wherever they are reading, writing, or communicating on their devices.

“Arizona State University has been an invaluable partner in defining what agentic AI means for education,” said Jenny Maxwell, Head of Grammarly for Education. “Its willingness to test early versions of our product, provide detailed feedback, and push us to think differently about how AI can support both learning and operations has been crucial to building a platform that actually works for higher education. This partnership represents what’s possible when a forward-thinking institution collaborates closely with an AI-native company.”

In addition, ASU faculty will be development partners with Grammarly’s product leadership in creating a new AI-native assignment workspace. Both ASU and Grammarly recognize that assessment and writing are changing in the AI era, and together, the two partners will collaborate on building a new workspace that reimagines written assignments with AI support.

In the new workspace, instructors can configure assignments to their course needs, while students can brainstorm, research, write, and revise with AI guidance, all with instructor engagement in the assignment creation process. The goal is to provide a model for how higher education and technology vendors can use AI to support authentic learning and support students, faculty, and administrators as they navigate AI integration.

Deepening Arizona State University’s campus-wide AI adoption

The new collaboration builds on ASU’s record of innovative technology adoption and its established use of both Grammarly and Coda across campus.

The university uses Grammarly for Education to help students develop strong communication skills while learning to work responsibly with AI tools. This initiative directly supports ASU’s commitment to providing all students with high-quality resources that support their success and prepare graduates for the modern workplace.

ASU’s digital learning division, EdPlus, has turned to Coda to enhance operations and centralize information. The platform serves as the team’s single source of truth, housing everything from project trackers to product management documentation. With Coda, EdPlus efficiently manages its diverse portfolio of innovative initiatives, including internal pilots, AI products, and strategic planning efforts.

ASU will have early enterprise access to Go. This will enable students, faculty, and staff to extract, organize, and act on knowledge within their organizational context. Through this close collaboration with Grammarly, the university will help refine Go’s capabilities before it becomes widely available to enterprise customers.

Additionally, the university will develop one of the first institution-built agents for the platform's agent store. This tool will specifically help higher education institutions with course and instructional design.

Learn more

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, helping over 40 million people, 50,000 organizations, and 3,000 educational institutions do their best work. Companies like Atlassian, Databricks, and Zoom rely on Grammarly to brainstorm, compose, and enhance communication that moves work forward. Grammarly works where you work, integrating seamlessly with over 1 million applications and websites.

Grammarly is a part of the Superhuman suite of apps and agents that brings AI wherever people work.

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University, ranked the No. 1 “Most Innovative School” in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 11 years in succession, has forged the model for a New American University by operating on the principles that learning is a personal and original journey for each student; that they thrive on experience and that the process of discovery cannot be bound by traditional academic disciplines. Through innovation and a commitment to accessibility, ASU has drawn pioneering researchers to its faculty even as it expands opportunities for qualified students.