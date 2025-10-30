KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by First Investors Auto Owner Trust 2025-1 (“FIAOT 2025-1”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of auto loans. FIAOT 2025-1 represents the first term ABS securitization in 2025 for Stellantis Financial Services, Inc. d/b/a First Investors Financial Services (“SFS” or the “Company”) and the fourth since the Company's acquisition by Stellantis N.V. in 2021.

FIAOT 2025-1 will issue six classes of notes totaling $350.0 million. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement of 41.75% for the Class A-1, Class A-2, and Class A-3 notes, through 14.25% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement consists of subordination (except for the Class D notes), overcollateralization, a reserve account and excess spread.

SFS purchases fixed rate automobile retail installment contracts, which are secured by new and used non-commercial automobiles. Historically, the Company purchased subprime automobile RICs from certain non-Stellantis franchise dealerships via its indirect lending program (the “Legacy Indirect Program”), and refinanced existing subprime and near-prime auto loans through its direct program (the “Legacy Direct Program” together, the “legacy programs”). In October 2022, SFS began acting as an indirect finance subsidiary of Stellantis to purchase near-prime and prime RICs and leases from approximately 2,600 Chrysler, Jeep, RAM, Alfa Romeo and Fiat franchise dealerships across the United States (the “Captive Program”).

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Methodology as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool, and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of SFS, as well as periodic due diligence calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

