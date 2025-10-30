Canva Launches Creative Operating System

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced the launch of its Creative Operating System, marking the biggest evolution of its product to date. The launch brings together over a decade of innovation alongside a suite of new products designed to supercharge creativity.

Built on Canva’s world-first Design Model, the Creative Operating System brings together every part of the creative process from design and collaboration to publishing and performance. The result is a faster, smarter, and more connected way to design, where human creativity leads and AI amplifies what’s possible.

With more than 260 million monthly active users, $3.5 billion in annualized revenue, and a valuation of $42 billion, Canva continues to redefine how design, visual communication, and marketing power growth for teams worldwide. The company now serves 95% of the Fortune 500, and counts global brands like Stripe, LinkedIn, Snowflake, and Pinterest as Canva Enterprise customers.

“As knowledge becomes more and more accessible, we believe we’re moving from the Information Era to the Imagination Era, a time when creativity has never been more critical. We’ve been thinking about how we can empower our community to succeed in this era, which is why we’re incredibly excited to unveil our biggest launch yet with the all-in-one Creative Operating System. From major upgrades to our Visual Suite with Video, Email, and Forms, to a powerful new AI layer and tools to grow your brand and business, we can’t wait to see how people use all of these new products to bring their ideas to life.”

– Melanie Perkins, Canva Co-Founder and CEO

Supercharged Visual Suite

At the heart of the new Creative Operating System is a reimagined Visual Suite. It expands what’s possible across every format, from video and email to code and forms, making it easier than ever to bring ideas and achieve your goals.

The Creative Operating System introduces:

Video 2.0: A completely reimagined video editor built from the ground up to remove friction and complexity. Video 2.0 combines professional-grade tools with Canva’s signature simplicity, making it quick and easy to create engaging videos on any device. With Magic Video and a new library of on-trend templates, you can now generate polished content from a single prompt. A redesigned timeline makes trimming, syncing, and layering footage fast and intuitive, while AI tools help automate edits and effects.

A completely reimagined video editor built from the ground up to remove friction and complexity. Video 2.0 combines professional-grade tools with Canva’s signature simplicity, making it quick and easy to create engaging videos on any device. With Magic Video and a new library of on-trend templates, you can now generate polished content from a single prompt. A redesigned timeline makes trimming, syncing, and layering footage fast and intuitive, while AI tools help automate edits and effects. Email Design: One of Canva’s most requested products, Email Design introduces a completely new format, bringing email creation into the same platform where marketing teams already design their content. Teams can now create , customize, and export fully branded marketing emails in minutes, without coding or switching tools. Designs can be exported as HTML files to distribute from your email platform of choice.

One of Canva’s most requested products, Email Design introduces a completely new format, bringing email creation into the same platform where marketing teams already design their content. Teams can now create customize, and export fully branded marketing emails in minutes, without coding or switching tools. Designs can be exported as HTML files to distribute from your email platform of choice. Forms: A new way to collect feedback, RSVPs, and data directly inside Canva. You can add fully branded forms to websites, or any other designs, and customize them to match your visual style. Responses automatically flow into Canva Sheets, keeping everything in one place.

A new way to collect feedback, RSVPs, and data directly inside Canva. You can add fully branded forms to websites, or any other designs, and customize them to match your visual style. Responses automatically flow into Canva Sheets, keeping everything in one place. Canva Code Meets Sheets: You can now connect Canva Sheets to your Canva Code creations, making it easy to build interactive, data-powered widgets. Whether it’s live dashboards, calculators, or learning tools, everything stays connected and updates automatically as your data changes.

World-First Design AI

Following years of investment and research, Canva is unveiling a new generation of AI built specifically for creativity – including the world’s first model trained to understand design itself. These breakthroughs represent a major leap forward in how AI supports your goals, where creativity leads, and technology amplifies what’s possible.

Canva’s new AI layer includes:

Canva Design Model: The world’s first model trained to understand the complexity of design. Underpinned by years of research and design knowledge, the Canva Design Model understands design logic, orchestrates layout, and generates fully editable content in seconds.

The world’s first model trained to understand the complexity of design. Underpinned by years of research and design knowledge, the Canva Design Model understands design logic, orchestrates layout, and generates fully editable content in seconds. AI Everywhere You Work: Canva AI has had major upgrades, and is now deeply embedded across every part of the design process. Simply dream up any element, photo, video, texture, or 3D graphic, and watch as Canva brings it to life directly on the canvas. Plus, with new style-matching capabilities, every element fits seamlessly, maintaining a cohesive and on-brand design without manual adjustments.

Canva AI has had major upgrades, and is now deeply embedded across every part of the design process. Simply dream up any element, photo, video, texture, or 3D graphic, and watch as Canva brings it to life directly on the canvas. Plus, with new style-matching capabilities, every element fits seamlessly, maintaining a cohesive and on-brand design without manual adjustments. Ask @Canva: Design assistance, wherever you need it. Simply start by tagging @Canva to receive instant feedback, design suggestions, or smart edits without breaking your workflow. From copy suggestions to design changes, it is a true creative partner built into the editor.

Powerful Tools to Grow Your Brand

For years, marketing teams around the world have used Canva to create everything from social posts to advertising visuals. Now, Canva is evolving into a true end-to-end marketing platform, introducing powerful new tools for brand management, marketing campaigns, and performance tracking.

New products for brand and marketing teams include:

Canva Grow: A powerful end-to-end marketing platform that brings creation, publishing, and performance together in one place. Marketing teams can now design and launch ads across platforms like Meta, track insights as they happen, and instantly refine content based on performance metrics. Powered by brand-aware AI, Canva Grow learns from performance data to make every campaign smarter and more effective over time.

A powerful end-to-end marketing platform that brings creation, publishing, and performance together in one place. Marketing teams can now design and launch ads across platforms like Meta, track insights as they happen, and instantly refine content based on performance metrics. Powered by brand-aware AI, Canva Grow learns from performance data to make every campaign smarter and more effective over time. Brand system: Brings brand guidelines and assets directly into the editor, so teams can access everything they need right where they create. Fonts, colors, logos, and templates are applied automatically, making it effortless to stay on brand across every design and channel. For growing teams and global enterprises alike, it removes the need for manual brand checks and makes scaling a brand simple and consistent.

Expanding its offering even further, Canva is also introducing Canva Business, a new plan for individuals, marketers, and small teams looking to grow their business with advanced AI, analytics, and brand tools. Bridging the gap between Canva Pro and Canva Enterprise, the plan provides access to expanded storage, higher AI usage, print discounts, and specialized tools to help teams scale with ease.

All New Affinity, Now Forever Free

Canva is unveiling the all-new Affinity, bringing professional design and everyday creativity together for the first time. The new Affinity combines all of the company’s much-loved professional tools, from vector editing and image manipulation to advanced layout design, into one powerful product with one universal file type. No more switching between programs to create professional-grade work.

Affinity completes the full design process, enabling professional creatives to craft assets in Affinity and move them straight into Canva to collaborate, publish, and scale their brand. And for the first time, Affinity is completely free, forever, removing one of the last barriers for professional creators and opening access to world-class tools for everyone.

To read more about the new Affinity click here.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world’s leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide.

Whether you’re a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.

