Delta Black and Taqtile Partner to Modernize Maintenance and Support for Military Drone Operations

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Black Aerospace, a U.S. defense manufacturer of next-generation unmanned aerial systems engineered for mission-critical performance, and Taqtile, creator of the Manifest® digital work instruction platform, announced a strategic partnership to modernize sustainment operations and redefine how advanced military systems are maintained at the tactical edge.

Through this collaboration, Delta Black will integrate Taqtile’s Manifest platform across its manufacturing and maintenance ecosystem, transforming static manuals into interactive, AI-enabled workflows. The result: a connected Intelligent Field Sustainment environment where every maintainer, anywhere in the world, has instant access to mission-critical knowledge and support.

“We’re applying the same engineering discipline that drives our airframe development to our sustainment model,” said Jeff Lydecker, Chief Technology Officer at Delta Black Aerospace. “Integrating Manifest ensures that every maintainer and operator benefits from the same digital precision and repeatability we design into every RAIDER 330 platform. It’s about sustaining readiness at the speed of technology.”

Using Manifest, Delta Black will:

Digitize technical procedures into immersive, step-by-step digital workflows.

Enable secure, real-time remote collaboration between maintainers and SMEs.

Capture operational data to improve documentation, training, and product design.

“Our teams build aircraft for the most demanding environments on the planet,” said Travis Bramwell, Vice President of Operations at Delta Black Aerospace. “By bringing Manifest into our production and field sustainment processes, we’re giving technicians instant access to expertise that keeps aircraft mission-ready anywhere they deploy.”

“This partnership exemplifies how defense innovators are embracing commercial software to deliver faster, safer, and more effective operations,” said Dirck Schou Jr., CEO of Taqtile. “Manifest will give Delta Black’s teams the ability to capture and deploy expert knowledge, reduce downtime, and modernize sustainment operations across the full lifecycle of their platforms.”

The collaboration aligns with the U.S. Department of Defense’s modernization priorities around digital engineering, right-to-repair, and resilient sustainment. Together, Taqtile and Delta Black are demonstrating how digital work instruction technology can drive real-world readiness gains and cost efficiencies for next-generation unmanned systems.

About Delta Black

Delta Black Aerospace is redefining unmanned aerial systems through its focus on Payload, Range, Endurance, and Power (PREP). The company’s flagship platform—the RAIDER 330—features a hybrid-electric propulsion system (HEPS) and VTOL capabilities that deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and efficiency in complex environments. With a relentless commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Delta Black designs, builds, and sustains next-generation UAS platforms that extend reach, reduce cost, and accelerate mission success.

About Taqtile

Taqtile is the creator of Manifest®, a digital work instruction and knowledge-capture platform enabling defense and industrial organizations to deliver safe, efficient, and connected operations. Trusted by the U.S. military and global enterprises, Manifest helps teams capture expert knowledge and deliver interactive, step-by-step guidance across devices — from tablets to augmented-reality headsets.