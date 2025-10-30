Trex Grows Distribution Footprint in Four States With Weekes Forest Products

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing products, is expanding its relationship with Weekes Forest Products. This move strengthens Trex’s presence in the upper Midwest through increased channel support and enhanced product accessibility. As part of this collaboration, territories in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and North Dakota will be served out of Weekes’ distribution center in St. Paul and Moorhead, MN.

“For over two decades Trex, Snavely and Weekes have enjoyed a mutually beneficial distribution relationship in markets from Dallas to Pittsburgh,” said Kevin Brennan, vice president of North American professional sales for Trex. “This expansion of the Weekes footprint further strengthens our reach in the upper Midwest and bolsters our growing connections with Snavely and Weekes, both subsidiaries of MacArthur Company, a well-established leader in the building materials industry, and 100% employee owned.”

"We are excited to expand the Trex product line to the Midwest region," said John Lesher chief operating officer of Weekes Forest Products. "Outdoor living continues to evolve as people seek to bring the comfort of indoors outside, we're proud to partner with Trex who share in our passion for creating exceptional outdoor experiences.”

This expanded distribution partnership follows Snavely Forest Products’ commitment to sell Trex® railing exclusively through its nationwide distribution network in October of 2024.

Weekes Forest Products is the leading distributor of specialty building materials, commodity and MSR lumber, engineered wood components, and industrial materials. Founded in 1902, Snavely Forest Products is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service and market expertise to customers both near and far.

This expansion reinforces Trex’s ongoing commitment to channel excellence, long-standing distributor partnerships, and the delivery of high-performance, sustainable outdoor living products. To learn more, visit http://www.trex.com. For more about Weekes Forest Products, visit https://weekesforest.com/.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 5 Years in a Row (2021-2025). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Weekes Forest Products

Founded in 1978, Weekes Forest Products is a leading distributor of specialty wood products, engineered wood, panels, and other building materials. Headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota, the company serves dealers, manufacturers, and industrial customers across the United States through its growing network of distribution centers.