Ben's Soft Pretzels Drives Business Growth Across More Than 185 Locations with Square

ELKHART, IN.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ben's Soft Pretzels, America's fastest-growing premium pretzel franchise, has partnered with Square to power its nationwide operations. With Square's all-in-one restaurant platform, Ben's has transformed its customer engagement and operational efficiency – from loyalty programs to back-of-house insights – giving its teams the tools needed to scale while maintaining the authentic pretzel experience that started on an Amish homestead.

Founded in 2008 in Elkhart, Indiana, Ben's Soft Pretzels has grown from a single mall kiosk into a national presence with more than 185 locations across malls, Walmart stores, and major sports venues nationwide. After exploring a wide swath of point-of-sale solutions, the team turned to Square's ecosystem, implementing a comprehensive technology stack that could match their ambitious growth plans nationally and within their neighborhood locations. Today, Square powers everything from point-of-sale and loyalty to marketing automation and staff scheduling – helping Ben's stay efficient, data-driven, and focused on superior guest experiences.

Across their locations, Ben's Soft Pretzels utilizes Square's complete suite of commerce solutions, including Square for Franchises for multi-location management, Square Register for payments, Square Loyalty for customer engagement, Square Marketing for automated communications, Square Dashboard for workforce management and data analytics, and online ordering profiles for multichannel ordering. The implementation has delivered remarkable results, with loyalty members spending 40% more per ticket and visiting 64% more frequently than non-members.

"We identified seven key criteria during our search for a POS partner," said Brian Krider, Co-Founder and COO of Ben’s Soft Pretzels. "Number one for us is always the consumer: how the transaction feels, how loyalty works, and how easy online or app ordering is. Next is the franchisee: our operators and what their day-to-day experience looks like running the store. And finally, the back office: reporting, menu changes, and ease of use. Those are the big three, and Square is checking all those boxes 100 percent."

Ben’s Soft Pretzels particularly values Square's ability to segment customers and create personalized experiences that drive meaningful engagement. "Someone who visits us every day shouldn't be approached the same way as someone who comes weekly or monthly," Krider added. "We need to be able to segment these groups, track shifts in behavior, and adjust our communication accordingly. That way, we can spot trends, understand patterns, and create more meaningful interactions that meet each customer where they are in their journey."

"Ben's Soft Pretzels demonstrates how the right technology can bring customers closer to the brands they love and drive measurable growth," said Nick Molnar, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Block, which includes Square and Cash App. "When loyalty members spend 40% more per visit and return 64% more frequently, it shows how our integrated platform helps restaurants become their neighborhood favorites. We're proud to provide the tools that help innovative brands like Ben's create deeper connections with their customers while giving their franchisees the operational control they need to maintain quality and profitability.”

To find a Ben's Soft Pretzels location near you, visit benspretzels.com. To learn more about Square's restaurant solutions, please visit squareup.com/restaurants.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, banking, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

About Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Ben’s Soft Pretzels is a rapidly growing franchise known for its legendary, Amish-inspired soft pretzels. Founded in 2008 by a pretzel baker, a chef, and a business executive in Elkhart, Indiana, Ben's Soft Pretzels are larger than life, nearly twice the size of the competition, and are made from scratch and hand-rolled with simple ingredients. Committed to baking the perfect pretzel, the company offers a variety of fresh, buttery, and delicious products served hot out of the oven. Ben's Soft Pretzels currently operates over 185 locations in more than 15 states, primarily situated in high-traffic venues like retail shopping malls, Walmart stores, the world’s largest stadiums, trucks and trailers, and travel plazas. The brand is dedicated to supporting communities and delivering an exceptional, fresh-baked experience every day.