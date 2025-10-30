Vestmark Announces Strategic Agreement to Broaden Access to Capital Group Model Portfolios

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, today announced a distribution partnership with Capital Group, one of the world’s largest and most experienced active asset managers. Registered investment advisors (RIAs) will be able to access a flexible and customizable platform of Capital Group model portfolios, available through their preferred custodian.

Capital Group’s suite of ETF, mutual fund and SMA model solutions will now be available with Vestmark’s tax-overlay, implementation and trading services, accessible to independent advisors seeking to scale, enhance efficiency, and personalize their client services.

“We are honored to partner with Capital Group to deliver a deeply customizable and intuitive portfolio model solution that helps advisors address the increasingly complex needs of today’s investors,” said Karl Roessner, CEO of Vestmark.

Pete Thatch, head of the Strategic Relationship Group at Capital Group, stated that, “Vestmark’s technology and services enable advisors to customize portfolios for individual client requirements. This may include integrating Capital Group’s active ETF models, which feature a selection of active ETFs intended for core portfolio positions, as well as mutual funds or SMAs.”

Vestmark supports six of the industry’s 10 largest managed account platforms, with $1.9 trillion in assets flowing through its platform. More than 65,000 advisors supported by Vestmark technology have access to a model marketplace with more than 1,600 strategies.

About Vestmark

For more than 20 years, Vestmark has been a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting more than $1.9 trillion in assets and 4.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark’s solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com.

