Inszone Insurance Services Expands in California with Acquisition of Western Republic Insurance Services

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is pleased to announce its further expansion in Southern California through the acquisition of Western Republic Insurance Services, a family-owned and operated agency based in Huntington Beach, California.

“Inszone’s growth trajectory, cultural fit, and strong offer made them the right partner for the future of the Western Republic clients and team.” — Gabriel Stubin, Founder, Western Republic Insurance Services Share

Founded in 2009 by Gabriel Stubin, Western Republic Insurance Services has built a strong reputation for providing comprehensive insurance solutions designed to protect clients against risk. The agency focuses on creating tailored programs and strategies that address exposures, mitigate losses, and safeguard client assets. Over the years, Stubin and his team have developed meaningful relationships with a loyal client base, earning their trust through personalized service and guidance based on industry experience.

The agency primarily serves contractors but also provides coverage for a diverse range of businesses, including dry cleaners, restaurants, and other commercial clients, while maintaining a portfolio of personal lines. The agency’s commitment to client confidence allows them to implement comprehensive insurance solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s risks.

As Western Republic Insurance Services explored growth opportunities, Stubin conducted thorough due diligence. “I heard about Inszone through a broker,” Stubin said. “Meeting Chris in person and seeing his approach made a big impression. Inszone’s growth trajectory, cultural fit, and strong offer made them the right partner for the future of the Western Republic clients and team.”

“Western Republic Insurance Services has built an exceptional reputation in Huntington Beach and throughout Southern California,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “Gabe and his team bring deep expertise in contractor coverage and a client-first approach that aligns perfectly with Inszone’s mission. We are excited to welcome them and provide additional resources, technology, and carrier access to continue supporting their clients.”

Western Republic Insurance Services will continue operating out of its Huntington Beach office, ensuring clients experience continuity of service while benefiting from Inszone’s expanded capabilities.

About Inszone Insurance Services

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone Insurance Services is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering a wide range of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Inszone continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions, now serving clients through offices in California, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington, with additional expansion planned nationwide.

For more information about Inszone Insurance Services, visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.