Treaty Oak Clean Energy and Meta Sign Long-Term Power Purchase Agreements for Two Louisiana Solar Projects

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC (“Treaty Oak”), a US independent power producer (“IPP”), today announced that it has entered into long-term Agreements with Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta”) for two utility-scale solar projects totaling 385 MWac in Morehouse and Sabine Parishes in Louisiana. Under these agreements, Meta will purchase the environmental attributes generated by the facilities to advance its clean energy and sustainability commitments, and energy from these projects will flow to the local grid.

“Our partnership with Meta marks a critical milestone for Treaty Oak and our commitment to support our customers and their growing clean energy needs in MISO’s Southern footprint, as well as our broader mission to deliver impactful, scalable clean energy solutions across the U.S.,” said Rohit Ogra, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC. “Together with Meta, we’re strengthening local energy resilience, supporting economic development, and creating long-term value for the communities in which we operate in Louisiana.”

“Our partnership with Treaty Oak reflects Meta’s and Treaty Oak’s shared commitment to bringing new, additional clean energy to the local grid,” said Urvi Parekh, Meta’s Head of Global Energy. “When we announced our AI data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, last year we committed to working with our partners to bring new energy to the grid – and this agreement with Treaty Oak does just that, while also helping match our operations with clean energy while contributing to local energy resilience and economic growth across Louisiana.”

The Beekman Solar project in Morehouse Parish will deliver 185 MWac of clean energy under a power purchase agreement with Meta, with commercial operation expected in Q3 2027.

The 200 MWac Hollis Creek Solar project in Sabine Parish, also backed by a power purchase agreement with Meta, is targeting an online date of Q3 2027.

Together, the two projects will bring a combined 385 MWac of new capacity to Louisiana. The utility-scale solar projects are each expected to generate over $100 million in combined lifetime state and local tax revenue and create approximately 300 jobs during peak construction. For more information about Treaty Oak Clean Energy and its growing portfolio of renewable energy projects, visit www.treatyoakcleanenergy.com.

About Treaty Oak Clean Energy

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Treaty Oak develops, builds, and operates clean energy projects in targeted US markets. ​We work with consumers and communities to create reliable, cost-effective energy solutions benefiting generations to come. Treaty Oak is a Macquarie Asset Management portfolio company, operating on a stand-alone basis. More information on Treaty Oak is available at treatyoakcleanenergy.com.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager, integrated across public and private markets. Trusted by institutions, governments, foundations and individuals to manage approximately $US588.1 billion in assets, Macquarie Asset Management provides a diverse range of investment solutions including real assets, real estate, credit and equities & multi-asset. As the world’s largest infrastructure manager, Macquarie Asset Management leverages the strength of a global platform, track record and strategic relationships to create value for partners and those whose savings Macquarie Asset Management is trusted to manage. With a portfolio that spans more than 170 companies and 105GW+ of green energy assets in construction, operations or development, Macquarie Asset Management’s investments underpin economies, communities and households, and are relied on by more than 280 million people every day.*

MAM Green Investments is a specialist green investor team within Macquarie Asset Management and a global leader in the development of companies, assets and technologies that aim to accelerate the global transition to net zero. The team manages a diverse range of green energy assets in over 25 markets, spanning established renewables and emerging green technologies.

Read more about Macquarie Asset Management at: www.macquarie.com/mam.

* All figures as of 31 March 2025.