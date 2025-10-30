KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Acacia 2025-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of Notes issued by Acacia 2025-1, LLC (Acacia 2025-1), a $104.1 million property tax lien ABS transaction. Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of 13,915 property tax lien assets from municipalities within 12 jurisdictions, including Indiana (38.4%), Illinois (21.6%), and Mississippi (11.8%), with a redemptive value of approximately $96.2 million and a weighted average original lien rate of 8.1%. Acacia 2025-1 is a partially prefunded transaction where the Notes are initially supported by $16.5 million deposited into two prefunding accounts (approximately 15.9% of the initial note balance) that will be used to purchase tax liens subject to certain eligibility criteria.

Acacia Asset Management Group LLC (Acacia or the Company) was founded in 2019 and is a specialty finance holding company that purchases real estate tax liens from government entities or third parties. The Company is comprised of over 75 individuals operating out of New Jersey. As of August 31, 2025, Acacia has originated over $265 million in tax liens across 17 states, of which approximately $210 million are outstanding. AAMG Tax Auctions, LLC (the Contributor and Manager) and AMG Servicing, LLC (the Servicer), are both affiliate entities of the Company formed in October 2023 and November 2024, respectively.

