AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of DTRIC Insurance Company, Limited and DTRIC Insurance Underwriters, Limited

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of DTRIC Insurance Company, Limited (DTRIC) and its reinsured affiliate, DTRIC Insurance Underwriters, Limited. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in Honolulu, HI.

The ratings reflect DTRIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also consider the wide range of support that DTRIC receives from its parent, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Company Limited (ADI), a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Additionally, the ratings also reflect DTRIC’s recent change in business strategy to transition to a run-off insurance carrier.

DTRIC’s strong balance sheet strength assessment considers an expected improvement in its risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), to the strongest level with a planned capital injection of USD 36 million from ADI by the end of 2025, and a material reduction of underwriting risk and natural catastrophe exposure through a downscaled portfolio based on its run-off plan. The capital injection is expected to support DTRIC’s remaining liabilities and high expense burden until fully transitioning to a run-off insurance carrier by the end of 2027.

DTRIC’s marginal operating performance assessment reflects its historical profitability that has been lagging the composite average and is expected to remain unfavourable due to a further material reduction in its premium base over the next few years. In addition, DTRIC’s very limited business profile assessment reflects its run-off status, small business scale and lack of geographic diversification.

The ratings also factor in various forms of support from ADI, including a financial guarantee agreement, past and upcoming capital contributions, as well as reinsurance support. AM Best expects that ADI will continue its strong commitment to support DTRIC in meeting its obligations and being a sufficient solvency buffer throughout the run-off period.

Negative rating actions could arise if the support from ADI to DTRIC reduces materially during its run-off period. Negative rating actions also could occur if there is a significant deterioration in DTRIC’s risk-adjusted capitalisation to a level that cannot support the current balance sheet strength assessment. While viewed to be unlikely, positive rating actions could occur if there is an increased level of support from ADI to DTRIC.

